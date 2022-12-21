SAYRE — A New York man was charged with multiple felony assault charges and jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on Tuesday.
According to borough police, Richard G. Aylesworth, 55, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police explained that officers were called to the hospital shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an “out of control patient.” Upon arrival to the patient’s room, officers found Aylesworth being held down by five security guards, and were informed by hospital staff that Aylesworth had assaulted several workers during his stay.
Police said officers then attempted to place Aylesworth under arrest, starting by asking him to sit up, to which Aylesworth responded “no, you sit me up yourself,” which resulted in a struggle before he was ultimately placed in handcuffs. Police noted that marijuana pipe was also recovered from the room.
Aylesworth then refused to give officers any information such as his name and address, which was later learned via hospital staff, police said. Health care workers also noted that Aylesworth spit on them, kicked two security officers, punched another security officer and kicked a doctor during his stay. Additionally, Aylesworth had previously been caught smoking marijuana in his room, locked himself in the bathroom and had stolen food from the staff break room throughout the weekend.
Once at the police station, Aylesworth continued to be unruly by climbing on top of the privacy concrete divider inside his cell and refused to come down, police said. Officers eventually placed him in shackles and shackled him to the bench in his cell. Police noted that Aylesworth failed to cooperate and was insubordinate throughout the entire incident.
Aylesworth was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Tuesday prior to being sent to jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Hurley on Jan. 3.
