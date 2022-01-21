At the January meeting of the Sayre Historical Society Henry Farley reported that the annual meeting of the society will be held on March 26, 2022, at the Sayre Elks in Sayre.
Due to COVID the meeting will be held at 1 p.m. and will feature a bagged lunch. Mary Ellen Patterson Kunst will be the program speaker and her topic will be the very interesting story of the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad which operated from 1832 to 1972 beginning in Lycoming County, crossing through Bradford County and ending in Chemung County. More details will be available for this event at the February meeting.
Steve Bowen reported in the Buildings and Grounds report that there is a lot going on at the museum currently. The fire alarm system is being installed by Teledair and is funded through a grant from the Bradford County Commissioners. The Electrical panel change has been started by Triple V Electric, the project is funded through a grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The events calendar for 2022 was presented opening day for the museum for the season will be May 7, the events committee has scheduled events throughout the season that will soon be posted on the society web site.
Society Treasurer Steve Bowen presented the budget for 2022 it was discussed and approved.
Henry Farley in the Gift Shop report gave the statistics for the gift shop for the 2021 season. He further reported that there had been 825 visitors signed in at the museum during the season. They came from 18 states and two foreign countries.
Mike Frantz in the museum collections report said that 69 people had given gifts of manuscript and artifact during 2021. Mike will be starting up collections work bees on Wednesday evenings beginning in February. Mike further reported that the deadline for submissions for the Spring Quarterly is March 1. Mary Lou Palmer asked Mike to submit his updated index of the Sayre Quarterly to be posted on the society web site.
Society President Mary Lou Palmer reported that there were 65 gifts to the Annual Building Fund Drive. Thank you, letters have been, sent to the participants. There was a memorial for Dr. Brian Charlton from his wife Mary and a memorial for Bill Crocker from Meade Murtland.
Mike Frantz reported the following items were accessioned into PastPerfect:
Mary Sargent – Photographs of parade in downtown Sayre (10), news clippings of Sayre fireman Joe Sargent, obituary of Joe Kennedy, news clipping of book signing (88 Years of Redskin Football), Bradford County Fireman’s Convention booklet (minus cover) from 1976, certificate for Joe Sargent from Pennsylvania Fire School (1977), and patch for Underwater Search and Recovery Squad.
Chuck Derose family – VHS tapes relating to the Lehigh Valley Railroad from the family of the late Chuck Derose (Memories of the LVRR, volumes 1, 2, 3 and 4; Vignettes of the LV, volumes 1 and 2; and Lehigh Valley on Penobscot Mountain.)
Phyllis M. Boehm – Pioneer and Patriot Families of Bradford County (reprint, 1976) and list of burials in various local cemeteries including Epiphany and Glenwood cemeteries.
Barbara DeSisti Hall – Two wooden signs (H.D. LaPlant, MD and Manley Rockman, MD), black and white poster of John Wilkes steam locomotive, and Evening Times Centennial Edition (January 25, 1991).
Mary Fiorello – LVRR passes (2) for Rocco Fiorello, retired boiler washer (1958-1959-1960) and L.J. Fiorello, laborer (1958-1959-1960) and LVRR trip passes for Mr. L. Fiorello (Sayre to Allentown, Pa., 1944) and Mrs. L.J. Fiorello (Sayre to New York, 1961).
Robert Bird, Sr. – LVRR timetables, railroad bills of lading, steam locomotive maintenance booklets and railroad safety books.
Raymond Mullen – Ticket validator used by A. Charles Hamm (ticket agent for LVRR at Sayre), two railroad passes (The Pullman Company and New York Central System), baggage tags for LVRR, letter to E.P. Wilbur, president of the LVRR dated April 26, 1884, and postcard communication addressed to E.P. Wilbur (1884 to 1894). Donation made in memory of Robert Jackson Mullen.
Bob Miller – Topographical map (Sayre quadrangle), LVRR per diem switching booklet (1964), date nails (1941), and framed copy of railroad photographs (primarily Erie-Lackawanna Railroad).
Gary Holmes – Three LVRR pencils.
Ron Kunst Model railroading sign.
Bob Miller – World War II-era railroad map (color photocopy) from Southern Pacific Railroad including information on the meaning of locomotive numbers, what the lights mean, the language of the block signal, etc.
Liz Mulkerin – Oversize photograph showing World War II soldiers from Company B, 759th. Donor’s father and several Sayre people are included in the photograph.
Mary Ellen Kunst – Sayre HS band sweater, apothecary jar from Robert Packer Hospital dispensary, two apothecary jars from RPH dispensary (no labels), and confirmation veil worn by Mary Ellen Patterson in May 1962 along with Quarterly (Fall 2007) with cover photo of the confirmation.
Ron Kunst – Framed print of the LVRR inspection engine “Dorothy” and metal sign from the LVRR shops “showing tolerances” for ALCO, EMD and Baldwin locomotives.
John Malanoski – Dressel railroad marker lamp stamped LVRR with lenses.
The following items were posted on the Historical Society Facebook page:
Glenn Sutton — World War II POW – 6,416 people reached. Model Train Day – 2,839 people reached. Sayre station Library of Congress photograph – 6,705 people reached.
Ukrainian War Veterans – World War II – 7,243 people reached. Londy Latini – World War II veteran – 9,302 people reached. Gore’s Evening Times photograph – 7,492 people reached.
Sayre’s lamplighter – 8,626 people reached. World War II pilot George Hammond – 3,441 people reached. Winter Quarterly – 4,417 people reached. LVRR business office in Sayre — 6,554 people reached. Gift Shop Sale – 1,333 people reached.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is located on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook. The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
