Athens art students win at Scholastic Arts Contest

Pictured are the Athens Area High School Students who recently won awards at the Scholastic Arts Contest. Top row left to right: Katherine Gorman, Savannah Persun and Kaitlyn Blakeman. Bottom row left to right: Madelyn Jones, Taegan Williams and Hali’a Kocsis.
ATHENS — Six Athens Area High School art students recently showed off their creativity at the Scholastic Art Contest — and as a result took home awards throughout several different media categories.
In fact, the works of Athens students Katherine Gorman, Savannah Persun, Kaitlyn Blakeman, Madelyn Jones, Taegan Williams, Hali’a Kocsis will be honored at the Annual Awards Ceremony on Feb. 5 at the Clemens Center in Elmira.
Additionally, selected works from regional winners will also be on exhibit at the Arnot Art Museum from Jan. 23 to March 4.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards were founded in 1923 and, for nearly a century, have provided artistic recognition for creative teens throughout the country. Notable names of past award-winning alumni include Andy Warhol and Ezra Jack Keats.
Awards won by the Athens students are as follows:
Kaitlyn Blakeman — Honorable Mention for Ceramics & Glass Tembo
Katherine Gorman — Honorable Mention for Digital Art “Still is the Vallery,” and Gold Key for Digital Art Tomorrow
Madelyn Jones — Gold Key for Painting “Morning at the Lake,” Honorable Mention for Printmaking “Water Lilies,” and Honorable Mention, for Painting “Taughannock Falls.”
Hali’a Kocsis — Honorable Mention for Photography “Pretty Pollinator”
Savannah Persun — Honorable Mention for Drawing & Illustration “Maryrose”
Taegan Williams — Honorable Mention for Drawing & Illustration “Pride.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.