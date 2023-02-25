SPENCER — An Endicott man succumbed to his injuries after he was involved in a serious crash last week.
Daniel J. Kaczynski, 43, died on Feb. 18 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
Police explained that, at that time, officers responded to the report of a serious personal injury motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road in the Town of Spencer. The initial investigation indicated that the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions and had collided head on, police said.
“The investigation to this point has revealed that a white colored 2014 Audi A4 operated by a 32 year old male was traveling west on State Route 96 when it collided head on with a gray colored 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix operated by Kaczynski, who was traveling east,” police said.
Both men were extricated from their vehicle by fire personnel and transported to RPH, police added. The unidentified male remains in stable condition.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division is actively investigating the crash and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office 607-687-1010.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, the Tioga County Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Transportation.
