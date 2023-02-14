BRADFORD COUNTY — The Annual Medicare Open Enrollment has ended, and the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period began Jan. 1, 2023.
Medicare beneficiaries can switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan (excluding Medical Savings Accounts, cost plans, and PACE) to another Medicare Advantage Plan, or to Original Medicare with or without a stand-alone prescription drug plan (Part D), during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP). The MA OEP occurs each year from Jan. 1 through March 31. Medicare beneficiaries can only use this enrollment period if they have a Medicare Advantage Plan. Changes made during this period take effect the first of the month following the month of enrollment. Unlike Fall Open Enrollment, beneficiaries can only make a single change during the MA OEP.
Do you have questions? The PA MEDI Program is here to help, with free, confidential, and unbiased service. Please call 1-800-982-4346 for more information, or to schedule an appointment with a PA MEDI Counselor.
B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and the PA MEDI Program are looking for interested individuals to join our PA MEDI team. We enjoy helping individuals navigate the insurance field and find money saving avenues for their health and prescription needs. If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, we welcome you to call 1-800-982-4346 to learn more. You can do as much or as little as your volunteered time allows.
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging; AmeriCorps; the United Way of Bradford County; the Lycoming County United Way serving Lycoming, Sullivan & Tioga Counties; and the United Way of Susquehanna County. For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.