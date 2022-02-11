Food drive to be held in memory of Bill 'Scooter' Snyder

Community volunteer and activist Bill Snyder III passed away this January due to complications of epilepsy. Bill, known to his friends as ‘Scooter’ since childhood, was a strong supporter of Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). To honor his memory, and help one of Scooter’s favorite charities, the Liz Terwilliger for Congress Committee has announced the launch of Scooter’s Food Drive, in Loving Memory of Bill ‘Scooter’ Snyder III.
Liz Terwilliger explained, “Dani Ruff of CHOP identified the winter months as being their slowest donation time. So Bill wanted to hold a February food drive to help them out. We were planning it when he passed. I wanted to carry on with it because it was so important to Bill.”
Scooter’s Food Drive will begin Feb. 14. Donations may be made at participating businesses through March 18. Volunteers will deliver boxes to business where community members can bring their donations. Participating businesses thus far include Jones’ Store in Warren Center, Friendship Star Quilt Shop and FWF Wellness in Sayre, Palmer Manufactured Homes in Waverly (NY), Ad Graphics in Milan, Western Alliance Emergency Services in Troy, The Hair Mill and Wysox Merchant Center in Wysox.
On March 19, volunteers will collect donated items and deliver them to CHOP for distribution to those in need.
“Bill had a list of people that he wanted to memorialize with a food drive,” said Terwilliger, “Now we will hold this one for him. We hope that future food drives will honor both Bill and someone from his list.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.