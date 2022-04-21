OWEGO — Each year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22. Earth Day was first celebrated in the United States in 1970 to raise awareness for the environmental issues our planet has, and how its occupants are contributors. By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was created by the U.S. Government. Different themes are celebrated each year with this year’s theme being “Invest In Our Planet,” stated officials from the Tioga County Public Health Department.
Although Earth Day is celebrated on a single day each year, everyday should be treated like Earth Day, officials said. Some ideas of how to “Invest In Our Planet” are:
Plant a tree. Approximately 15 billion trees are cut down every year. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the air. They also provide shelter for animals, and can even shade your home and reduce energy output for air conditioners.
Turn off lights. Most electricity comes from fossil fuels like coal, oil or natural gas. Electricity can also come from renewable resources such as water, wind and sun.
Limit water usage. Only about 1% of water is usable for humans. The remaining water is either too salty, or too difficult to utilize. Turn off the faucet when brushing teeth, and limit the length of showers, or the amount of water in a bath.
Clean up. Walk around the community and pick up garbage. Properly dispose of garbage and recycling in the correct areas. Be sure to wear gloves, and wash hands when completed.
Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Follow the 3 “R’s” to conserve natural resources and landfill space.
Before throwing something away, brainstorm ideas of how it could be repurposed or recycled. Better yet, think of how something (straws, mugs, containers, etc.) can be used more than once, officials added. Spread the word, and encourage others to become an active part in helping the Earth. To learn more visit www.earthday.org.
