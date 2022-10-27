Bridging the gaps of life

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series highlighting local non-profit organizations in the Valley area. Look for more stories on other organizations in future editions of the Morning Times.
WAVERLY — In these hard times, people need all the help they can receive.
At The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, there is no shortage of assistance for those in need.
The Bridge is a non-profit, Christian organization of about 25 churches in the Penn-York Valley that serves residents in the Waverly, Sayre, and Athens school districts. Their aim is to bridge the gaps of life in the name of Jesus Christ, and to provide help when and where other agencies are not available.
The organization is comprised of laity and clergy representing Protestant, Roman Catholic, and independent churches having mainline and evangelical persuasions.
According to The Bridge, their purpose is to minister to those in the community in need of assistance regardless of background, race, color, or persuasion. Their intent is not to duplicate assistance provided from other agencies but to provide financial and spiritual support, in times of crisis and emergency.
“Most of the people we serve are at 200% of poverty or less,” said Kim Paul, President of The Bridge. “For a family of four, that’s about $55,000 and we serve basic needs food, clothing, and shelter.”
Paul shared the many services that The Bridge offers to the community including about 10 different ministry areas.
“The clearinghouse helps with vouchers and probably what people most know us for: helping with security deposits, rent, utilities, and mostly housing related things for our vouchers, but we also do other things by exception,” Paul said. “We have an exceptions team that will approve anything. We have basic guidelines and then we can do things outside of those boundaries, with approval of our team. For our vouchers, we give up to $400 every six months except for fuel and oil because we spread that out a year. You have to wait a year to get it again due to the cost of it and we have a three times in seven years limit because we are bridging the gaps. We are trying to help people over a crisis period and not an ongoing subsidy so we can help lots of different people.”
Paul added that the clearinghouse is open four days a week and serves as the main communication link with the community for people in need and people that are willing to donate or have questions about the bridge.
In addition to the clearing house, The Bridge offers a Clothes Closet at North Waverly Chapel that gives away free clothing, household items, toys, books, and more. Next door, the Kids at Risk Program provides clothing, hygiene items, and more to children in need. The program receives contact from schools if there is a child that needs any items.
The Bridge also has a helping hands ministry that provides free furniture and household items.
“We do that through a voucher as well,” Paul said. “We have voucher writers in many of the member churches and the clearinghouse. We will send them to a particular voucher writer to complete the application and get a voucher and we do the same thing with furniture. Our furniture warehouse is open twice a week and the guys (volunteers) make deliveries and pickups outside of those times as well.”
The newest ministry with The Bridge is Eldercare, providing care to elderly individuals in nursing homes or those still at home. The service includes volunteers visiting those that have no visitors by spending quality time such as playing games, listening to music, and just having a conversation.
Paul added that The Bridge hopes to expand to other elderly people in the community and to provide “Eldercare food boxes” in the future. The boxes will include healthy frozen meals that are easy to make and will be delivered to those in need. Additionally, a volunteer will assist elderly individuals with electronic devices.
The Bridge also provides catastrophic assistance to those that have lost their home to fire or flood. Additionally, assistance reaches out to those in abusive situations and paraplegic accidents.
A faith and finances service is also available by using biblical principles on how to manage money targeted at lower income individuals.
As a non-profit organization, The Bridge receives assistance from the community.
“Funding comes mostly from churches, individuals and businesses in the community,” Paul said. “We are also a recipient from the United Way and The Waverly Community Chest. Additional funding comes from our fundraisers and investments.”
The Bridge has also partnered with the Food Bank of The Southern Tier.
“We have been able to get a lot of food for less money and so it is allowing us for the first time to do a turkey dinner for people for Thanksgiving,” Paul said. “We also have 32 turkeys for 32 families which is great.”
Paul noted that The Bridge additionally provides a mobile food pantry held once a month at North Waverly Chapel in partnership with the Food Bank of The Southern Tier. The pantry serves 225 households in the span of an hour and a half 100 pounds of food with 30 volunteers.
The Valley Food Pantry is also available for the community five days a week.
The Bridge and its ministries have helped countless individuals for years, especially those that need it the most.
“The people we help have to be in the school districts of Sayre, Waverly, and Athens, and have to meet the 200% of poverty of less,” Paul said. “For help with rent they have to have an eviction notice and for utilities they have to have a shut off notice. That’s where most of our cash goes that is donated to us. Things that are donated goes directly back to the people we help in the valley.”
Paul shared that The Bridge looks forward to helping even more people in the future.
