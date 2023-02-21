TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Joy Simons-Bayles, 48, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 20 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, Summary.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Simons-Bayles following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on May 12, 2022.
Bryan Carr, 30, of Wyalusing, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, he will lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence – High Rate, 2nd in 10 years, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carr following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on March 5, 2022.
James Carr, 32, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration at a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 19 months to 7 years for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Felony and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carr following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on July 13, 2021.
William Bruce, 30, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 6 months, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bruce following investigation that occurred in Troy Township on July 13, 2021.
Joseph Chamberlain, 33, of Athens, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, first in 10 years, Misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Chamberlain for the offense occurring on Feb. 12, 2022.
Richard Barrett, 59, of Gillett, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 60 months to 17 years followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 3 years, Restitution of $330, and he will be placed on the Sexual Offender Registration for his lifetime, for the offense of Rape of an Intellectually Disabled Person, Felony 1.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barrett following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Sept. 12, 2021.
Ralph Hobbie III, 56, of Athens, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 95 days to 24 months followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor, first degree.
Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hobbie for the offense occurring on May 3, 2022.
Sarah Hollenbeck, 38, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, Summary.
Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hollenbeck for the offense occurring on June 4, 2021.
Rylee Carr, 25, of Wysox, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days and Probation with Restrictions for 24 months followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 33 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor, 2nd in 10 years, and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor.
The Bradford County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carr for the offenses after investigation of incidents in Towanda Borough and Towanda Township occurring on Dec. 1, 2021 and Aug. 14, 2022.
Kayla Bergeron, 31, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 9 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000.00 plus court costs, Restitution of $625.36, for the offense of Retail Theft, Felony 3.
Troy Borough Police arrested Bergeron for the offense occurring on June 22, 2022.
Edward Lichtenfels III, 30, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional for 129 days to 12 months, fines of $1,000 plus court costs, for the offense of Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Lichtenfels for the offense occurring on Sept. 26, 2022.
Nathan Bassett, 31, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 23 months 29 days, fines of $1,000, plus court costs and restitution in the amount of $200.00, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine, Felony.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bassett following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on March 17, 2021.
Brenda Houseweart, 50, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months consecutive to other sentences, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence –Controlled Substance, first in 10 years, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Houseweart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Oct. 28, 2021.
David Bashare, 38, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 34 days to 6 months, fines of $800; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence-General Impairment, second in 10 years, and Driving while Suspended License, second offense, Summary.
Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bashore for the offense occurring on April 3, 2022.
Alex Fraley, 27, of Athens, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 day to 23 months and 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2, and Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2.
Athens Borough Police arrested Fraley for the offense occurring on September 21, 2022.
James Willis, 63, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of Harassment, Misdemeanor 3.
Athens Township Police arrested Willis for the offense occurring on June 23, 2022.
Evan Johnson, 25, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 27, 2022.
Louis Sophie, 42, of Binghamton, NY was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 18 months to months to 48 months, fines of $50, plus court costs, for the offenses of Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements, Felony 3 and Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sophie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on April 15, 2022.
