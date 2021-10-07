ATHENS — During the Athens Area School District board of education meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Craig Stage noted that School Bus Safety Week is coming up in two weeks time.
“We’ll be bringing in a certified school bus safety officer to work with our elementary students on school bus safety, and many topics with that,” said Stage. “I would like to just bring the public aware to the idea that when stop arms are open and stop signs are flashing on a bus, you need to stop.”
Stage went on to say that in the last two weeks there have been a total of seven stop arm violations involving Athens buses.
“That’s a very scary situation for us,” Stage said. “We do have stop arm cameras installed, and several times we were able to identify who the person was.”
Stage reiterated the importance of stopping for stopped school buses, and asked that all drivers use caution to “keep our students safe so they get home safely and to school.”
Board president John Johnson inquired as to who reports the stop arm violations, and Stage said that the district reports directly to the state, township, or borough police, depending on where the incident occurred.
Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include a $250 fine, five points on the offender’s driving record and a 60-day license suspension. All three will be imposed if the offender is convicted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“We should follow up to make certain that those citations are issued,” said board member Chris Jones.
“I believe Linda, our transportation coordinator, takes it very seriously,” Stage reassured. “We’ve had some close calls because of people passing a stopped school bus, so we do report every single one of them.”
During his report Stage also requested that two items of discussion be added to the next meeting’s agenda, the first of which was “an additional certified elementary teacher long-term sub to be placed at the SRU Elementary School, specifically in first grade.”
“Our numbers are extraordinarily high at that grade level,” Stage continued, “and it would be beneficial to get smaller class sizes there and be able to give those students a little more one-on-one attention.”
Stage would go on to say that the school district likes to see the number of students in each kindergarten and first grade classes around 20 or less, and he noted that enrollments almost always increase throughout the school year.
“Currently the numbers at SRU in first grade are at 24 per class, so if we add a fourth it’ll bring it down to around 17,” Stage said.
When asked if there are any other classes that could benefit from an additional teacher, Stage said there is a potential need in second grade at Lynch-Bustin Elementary.
“Our problem at Lynch is we have no space,” Stage explained. “We have no classroom to put them in, so we’re going to try to be a little more creative, provide some more support, but there’s literally no room to put another class.”
His second request was another certified long-term sub, specifically hired to work with all quarantined and isolated students.
“That would offer us some more one-on-one opportunities to work with those students, provide check-ins, and help support them as they are learning from home,” said Stage.
