SAYRE – During their meeting on Tuesday, the Sayre Area School District’s board of education voted to approve the district’s revised health and safety plan.
Two options were on the table — option A or option B — and the difference between the two was in the quarantine policy for close contacts.
“Option B is the one that currently follows the CDC guidelines,” said Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio. “Option A would give parents the option if their child is identified as a close contact that they could remain in school as long as they (are symptom free and) wear a mask for the 10 days of the quarantine.”
Business manager Barry Claypool clarified that other changes in wording could be found between the two options, but nothing else was drastically different in the policies and procedures.
Option A was approved unanimously. After the meeting Daloisio said that the district is still looking at including a test-to-stay program for parents who want it as an option.
“We’ve not taken that off the table,” said Daloisio. “We’ve received some initial information and we need to dig through that to see what the human resource would be on that.”
Several residents raised concerns regarding how teachers will know which students are supposed to be wearing masks, and how it will be enforced.
High school principal Dayton Handrick noted that it is marked in the district’s student information system whenever students are to be masked or are quarantined at home.
“There’s a code for wearing a mask, and there’s a code for out for close contact,” said Handrick.
When it comes to enforcement, Handrick and elementary principal Michelle Murrelle said the process if fairly similar in both schools.
“At Snyder, I’ve asked the teachers if the kids that are supposed to wear their masks don’t have them on correctly that they speak to them two times to remind them,” said Murrelle. “After the two times, they come and see me and then I will make contact with home and say if they don’t wear their mask, they can’t stay.”
Handrick said there have only been a few cases this year where students have had to be sent home from the high school for not wearing their mask.
Daloisio expressed her appreciation for all the parents who attended the meeting to share their opinions and experiences with her and the board, as well as parents who have called or emailed her with their concerns.
“I do appreciate the suggestions, the comments, the questions that come from parents,” said Daloisio. “I hear you loud and clear.”
