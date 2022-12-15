Catholic Charities, town board clash on rent increase

NICHOLS — Tensions were raised at the Nichols Town Board meeting on Tuesday night as the council discussed Catholic Charities rent increasing.
The rent for Catholic Charities is being raised from $1,476 per month to $4,029 per month, according to Executive Director of Catholic Charities Renee Spear, who attended the meeting to voice concerns on the increase.
Spear added that Catholic Charities was notified by Nichols Town Board on the rent increase on Nov. 30, to which she stated was too little of a notice.
The raise in rent will result in $48,348 total per year as opposed to the previous $17,712, a 171 percent increase.
“Our budget is done, we don’t have extra money,” Spear said.
Catholic Charities Nichols office serves as the Tioga Outreach Center and provides emergency financial assistance, food with a full kitchen and pantry, free clothing, and personal care items to families and other individuals in need. The non-profit organization has leased the building at 139 Roki Boulevard in Nichols for the last 10 years.
When Catholic Charities first came to the building, a school in Nichols owned the building. The Town of Nichols purchased the building in 2017, to which the board started to contract with Spear and the organization with no changes in rent until now.
“You are increasing Catholic Charities $31,000 for the year and you’re going to tell me that’s from inflation?” Spear asked the board. “I know that the Town of Nichols receives over $1 million dollars from the gross gaming revenue. So, you have money.”
After Town Supervisor Esther Woods informed Spear that her time for public comments was up, she responded that the board doesn’t want to hear the facts.
Woods stated that the council has not increased Catholic Charities rent since they have been at the building and that the Town of Nichols has lost money from renting rooms, even on basic utilities. A cost/analysis was done by the board on the building to determine this and the rent is being increased to break even on utilities.
“We cannot take the towns’ people’s taxpayer money to subsidize a charity,” Woods said.
The town supervisor added reasoning for the rent increase in that everything from electricity, fuel oil, water, and trash has gone up in price. Additionally, the board pays individuals to plow the driveway, provide lawn care, and assist in maintenance at the building.
The Nichols Town Board recently moved into the building on Jan. 1 with Catholic Charities as a tenant beforehand.
Catholic Charities currently uses six rooms and a full kitchen at the outreach center.
Woods added that the board gave Catholic Charities more than a 30 day notice on the increase.
“I don’t think anybody on the board has anything against Catholic Charities or in any way shape or form does not believe that you are a huge benefit to this community,” board member Roseann Cole said. “However, we have been mandated by the state, not to be landlords – and to not be landlords at below market rate. We are in a box and how things were done in the past is not going to impact how things are now. We have to do things legally and properly and moving forward, that’s going to be the standard.”
Tioga Downs additionally rents a room at the building and will have their rent increased as well.
The board will take all public comments from Tuesday’s meeting into consideration and will make a final decision in the future.
