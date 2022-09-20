TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Caleb Alexander, 31, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 91 days to 23 months, 29 days. Alexander had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the condition. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Alexander following investigation on an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 7, 2021.
Ethan Ray, 20, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration for Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500 plus court costs
Sayre Borough Police arrested Ray for the offense occurring on April 1, 2022.
Selina Rodriguez–Garcia , 33, Sayre, PA was sentenced to Incarceration Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $500, plus court costs, restitution of $11,178.15, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, Misdemeanor, and Reckless Driving, a summary offense.
Athens Borough Police arrested Garcia for the offense occurring on Oct.3, 2021.
Tamera McNeil, 40, North Carolina was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine days to 23 months 29 days for the charges of Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor, Firearms not to be Carried without a License, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested McNeil following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda on March 27, 2022.
Odessa Pentycofe, 24, Sayre, PA was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd subsequent
Sayre Police arrested Pentycofe for the offense occurring on Feb. 20, 2021.
Dustin Johnson, 36, Meshoppen, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years to five years, fines of $500, plus court costs for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on March 16, 2022.
Tia Pierce, 41, Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, for 95 days to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500 plus court costs, she will also lose her Driver’s License for 18 months, for the offense of Driving Under the Influence (High Rate), second charge in 10 years, Misdemeanor of the first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pierce following an investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Dec. 4, 2021.
Dahn Breese, 48, of Wells Township, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police arrested Breese for the offense occurring on December 15, 2020.
