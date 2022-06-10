ATHENS — The Valley community will have another chance to enjoy local food trucks, artisans and other businesses thanks to an effort from the Athens Business Association.
The ABA will host their first-ever Sunshine Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Valley Playland.
"It's just a nice time for families to be able to come together to the playland. We have that beautiful playground that just got redone so we thought we should utilize that. That way kids can play and parents can shop," said ABA Vice President Sarah Brackel.
Brackel explained that the first farmers market at the Valley Playland will feature plenty of vendors and food options for the community to enjoy.
"At this first event we are going to have 17 different vendors," she said.
The Athens Business Association Sunshine Market will run this Saturday and then the second and fourth Saturdays in July, August and September, according to Brackel.
"It should just be a really nice thing. We are really hoping that it continues to grow and gets bigger each time. Then next summer we can do a lot more fun things with it," Brackel said. "We kind of started out late this year and we didn't want to do anything too big our first year but we thought it was a great way to utilize that beautiful park and playland and have a Saturday morning farmers market."
For more information, follow the Athens Business Association Sunshine Market (@ABASunshineMarket) on Facebook.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.