Bradford County Historical Society September Settler available

The September issue of the Bradford County Historical Society quarterly magazine is now available.
According to Henry G. Farley, editor of the publication, this issue is devoted to Bradford County Century Farms.
On May 1, 2021, the Bradford County Historical Society was recognized by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for being the first organization to recognize Century Farms in the Commonwealth with the unveiling of a P.H.M.C. Historic Marker that tells Bradford County Historical Societies role in the program.
On May 10, 1950, at the Meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society at Spring Hill, Dr. S. K. Stevens, State Historian spoke on Pennsylvania’s important place in agriculture and the importance of the Susquehanna River as a great means of transportation of agricultural products long before the canals and railroads were built. The high point of the meeting was the presentation of the first Century Farm Awards in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Those receiving the citations were: Charles B. Stalford, of Wyalusing Township, with 159 years of continuous operation and residence of the Stalford family; Cleveland W. Russell, of Orwell Township, with 156 years; Gerald S. Shumway, of Tuscarora Township, with 145 years; Ferris T. Alger, Orwell Township, with 136 years; and J. Lacey Brown, of Wyalusing Township, with 106 years. These awards totaled 701 years of continuous occupancy. As each award was given Society President Leo E. Wilt gave an interesting history of the farm. Five more farms received the designation that year.
This issue contains the original histories read by Leo Wilt at the first program in 1950 along with histories that some of the first five designees submitted for the 1995 History of Bradford County.
Copies of this historic tribute can be obtained at the Bradford County Museum.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
For more information call the museum at 570-265-2240 or visit the website bradfordhistory.com. Facebook and twitter are also options.
