ATHENS — An Athens man is facing numerous felonies after state police say child porn was allegedly found on his phone.
According to state police, Benjamin Richar Wheeler, 27, was charged with two grade-three felony counts each of disseminating photos/video of child sex acts and child pornography; one grade-one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child; one grade-two felony count of sexual assault; and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
Police explained that, on Saturday, troopers received a report from a woman who said she was at Mt. Pisgah State Park and had found numerous sexual images of a five-year-old girl known to both her and Wheeler on Wheeler’s phone.
Through further investigation, troopers discovered multiple images and videos pertaining to the victim that included Wheeler. Police noted that some of the files also included a 10-year-old boy also known to Wheeler.
Upon interviewing him, Wheeler admitted to troopers that he took the photos and videos and would sometimes swap them on the internet for other images, police said.
Wheeler was arraigned Saturday before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Hurley is scheduled for Aug. 16.
