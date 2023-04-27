Catholic Charities hosts Prom 5K

OWEGO — On Sunday, April 23, Catholic Charities of Tioga hosted the first Tioga County Prom 5K in Owego. About 100 people were in attendance, with around 70 participating in the Run/Walk.
This event also served as a drop off location for gently used prom attire and several dresses and men’s wear were generously donated during this time. These dresses and formal wear will be available for any student free of charge during the next week or two from the Tioga office: 139 Roki Blvd, Nichols. After that time, any items left over will be distributed to the local schools that are offering a similar opportunity to their students.
This race was formed as a way to raise funds for the after prom/graduation parties within the Tioga County, NY school districts. $10 from each registration plus some extra donations for a total of $745, will be split and sent out to the participating districts. The remaining funds benefit the Catholic Charities OPWDD (developmental disabilities) programs for students and adults.
“We would like to thank all those who participated and volunteered with the event, as well as all of our local businesses that helped sponsor this,” states Renee Spear, Executive Director for CCTT.
The sponsors involved were: The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation, Excellus BCBS, Pasto Law Firm, P.C., Scott Smith & Son, Dynamic Cleaning, and Community Shop.
Best Buy Distribution Center provided several volunteers to assist with the event.
“This race is an ideal example of what can accomplished when you have an entire municipality that works together”, says Michelle McLaren, Development Assistant for Catholic Charities and Event Director for the Prom 5K. “Every step of the way, there was not just support, but also encouragement from all of the entities involved.” McLaren says that from the initial approval with the Owego Village Board and OACSD, to the direct contacts and participation with OPD, DPW, and Owego Fire Police, everything fell into place and ran smoothly. “We look forward to making this race bigger and better for 2024.”
This event was fully organized and hosted by Catholic Charities of Tioga County.
