NICHOLS – The Town Board of Nichols unanimously approved a preliminary budget of $2,174,200 for next year at the Tuesday, Oct. 12 board meeting, which represents almost a five percent reduction from the current year’s budget. However, despite the proposed five percent decrease, Supervisor Kevin Engelbert said that the final number will probably be closer to a two percent decrease.
“The objective is to do the best we can for the residents of the town while we can … as I’ve always said as the supervisor, we are just extremely lucky to have Tioga Downs in our town. So we have a lot of leeway and freedom with regard to the budget and what we do with it,” said Engelbert.
Set for a Nov. 9 special hearing, the proposed budget represents a $870,623 decrease from the current budget. However, after talking to other officials in the town, that number will most likely decrease.
“I shot for a five percent decrease, but the final budget will probably be closer to a two percent tax cut. It could be more but everyone I speak with says don’t do any more cutting than you have to (and not cut more than two percent). The reason is we would like to get our roads paved and back into shape while we have some revenue,” Engelbert.
While the final number of the tax decrease is still currently in flux, there will be tax relief for Nichols residents in the final budget.
“I am under the notion that (county) taxes will go up, so to help the residents I thought I would shoot for a five percent tax cut, but everyone at the meeting was adamant for a two percent tax cut,” said Engelbert.
Engelbert said he allowed himself to be convinced to allow the final budget decrease percentage to be closer to two percent in order to invest in the future of Nichols.
“The town had some very lean years in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s and the roads were never upgraded the way they should have been. Through no fault of anyone in the town or town government, but now that we have that opportunity … we should put as much money as we can while we can to get the roads into really nice shape,” Engelbert said.
Key to the town’s ability to cut taxes while still making a concerted effort to improve local roadways is the presence of Tioga Downs.
“It’s all due to Tioga Downs and the revenue (they help generate),” Engelbert said.
Despite not reducing taxes as much as initially hoped, Engelbert said he is confident residents will understand the reasoning.
“People realize the town’s share of property taxes is very small and we should (spend) that money while we can,” said Engelbert.
With the upcoming public hearing on Nov. 9 rapidly approaching, Englebert said that he would like to see as many residents as possible attend the hearing so that elected officials can hear their concerns.
“Or they can reach out to me in person, I always want to hear the concerns of residents,” Engelbert said.
The final budget will go up for a vote by the town board following the Nov. 9 special meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.