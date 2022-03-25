WAVERLY — Village trustees this week approved the low bid for an electrical project at the Waverly Glen Park, and also moved to hire a new full-time police officer to prepare for a pending retirement within the department.
Specifically, the board unanimously voted to approve the bid submitted by Triple V Electric of Sayre for work totaling $8,750. Two other bids were submitted for the work totaling approximately $18,400 and $27,000, respectively.
The proposed work includes the installation of lights at the glen stage, the large pavilion and the restroom at the park, Mayor Patrick Ayres explained. The restroom will also have electric hand dryers installed, he noted.
The board also opened bids for gutters to be installed on the restroom facility as well as the pavilion — the lowest of which was submitted by Presher’s Seamless Gutters for just over $2,700. However, trustees opted to table the decision to see whether or not gutters would be needed on the pavilion since it’s an open structure without a true foundation.
In other village news, board members approved the hire of Matthew Walczak as the Waverly Police Department’s newest full-time police officer, pending physical and psychological clearances.
The hire followed a presentation by Police Chief Dan Gelatt, who explained that a new full-time officer would be needed by November due to an upcoming retirement.
“There’s a training session that starts on Monday, so if we hire him now, he can start on that training right away and be ready by October, which times out perfectly,” he said.
Gelatt said forgoing officer replacement would lead to increased patrol and work hours by officers still on the force, which would not only be more expensive for the village due to overtime pay, but also lead to higher stress and drain the existing officers.
The hire was approved unanimously by the village board.
