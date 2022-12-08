WAVERLY — An annual Valley Christmas tradition will have a new look this year, as Tinsel-N-Lights will be moving from its usual location at Muldoon Park in Waverly to the village’s Broad Street.
Event committee member Kim Depew said she’s optimistic that the new scenery will add to the holiday fun while also benefitting the numerous local businesses lined up and down the street.
“I think if some people come to the event and aren’t familiar to Waverly, it’ll be a great opportunity to see what the village has to offer,” she said. “I know the businesses are excited and it’s a good way to give people easy access to them.”
Depew noted that the free event will kick off with a parade down Broad Street from Fulton Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, and then the full slate of activities will kick in.
“Santa will be arriving through the parade, and afterward he’ll set up at the Minipark on Broad Street, where he’ll visiting with the community and giving out gift bags,” she explained. “We’ll have musical performances in the Loom at the corner of Elizabeth and Waverly streets from the Valley Chorus, Kirby Band and the Waverly Choraleers. Additionally, we’ll be having Crimson Blues roaming the streets doing performances as well.”
There will also be two ice sculptors, a bicycle raffle and free food and hot chocolate stations, as well as horse-and-wagon rides and a pet adoption event hosted by Stray Haven at Remi’s Retreat Animal Grooming and Salon.
Depew also wanted to thank her fellow committee members as well as the many volunteers who put in the work and effort to make Tinsel-N-Lights a successful event every year.
“The way the whole community comes together and the way people want to help — it’s a great way to really get everybody in the holiday spirit,” she said. “We have so many wonderful volunteers and we could not do it without them.”
Police Chief Russell Buesink Jr. advised residents that Broad Street from Fulton Street to Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic between 4 and 9 p.m. for the event, and no parking along that stretch will be allowed. A section of Waverly Street between Elizabeth Street and Broad Street will also be closed.
“Also, for those attending the event, there is public parking available in public lots or on public roadways,” he said. “However, please be courteous of driveways and do not block them or sidewalks.”
