At-home COVID-19 tests are available at the Owego Town Clerk’s Office at 2354 NY State Route 434 Apalachin, NY 13732.

There is a limit of four tests per family, and tests are available while supplies last.

The Owego Town Clerk’s Office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

