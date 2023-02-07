HARRISBURG – Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) announced today fire and ambulance companies in Bradford County will collectively receive $280,620 in state grants thanks to the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program.
“These state funds are available every year to help ease the financial burden for fire and EMS companies across the Commonwealth, and I am pleased to see that Bradford County departments continue to take advantage of the program,” said Pickett. “The life-saving services they provide to our local communities are never taken for granted and we appreciate their dedication.”
“Our fire and EMS personnel risk their lives daily to ensure the safety of our communities, and that mission has become more difficult as costs increase,” Owlett said. “These grants are one way the state seeks to support these vital responders.”
The grants are awarded through an ongoing program created by the Legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC). All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.
Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. In order to receive funding, recipients must file a grant agreement with OSFC.
The grants were awarded as follows:
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company: $13,580.66.
- Diahoga Hose Company No. 6: $12,843.77.
- Engine Company No. 1: $11,861.25.
- Greater Valley EMS (Fire): $12,106.88.
- Greater Valley EMS (EMS): $10,000.
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company: $11,861.25.
- Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4: $11,570.
- J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5: $11,861.25.
- LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department: $11,861.25.
- Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company: $11,861.25.
- Monroe Hose Company: $12,106.88.
- New Albany Volunteer Fire Department: $13,089.40.
- North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers: $13,089.40.
- Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $12,598.14.
- Protection Hose Company No. 1: $13,580.66.
- Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department: $12,598.14.
- Towanda Fire Department: $11,861.25.
- Tri Township Ambulance Association Inc.: $10,000.
- Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association: $12,352.51.
- Vigilante Fire Company Inc.: $11,160.
- Wilmot Fire Company Inc.: $13,580.66.
- Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $11,861.25.
- Wysox Volunteer Fire Company: $13,335.03.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.