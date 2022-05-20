A Montgomery man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Microtel on Elmira Street in Athens Township on May 11.
According to township police, Zachariah Blu Perry, 44, was charged after a domestic altercation became physical, and he struck a woman with a book bag.
Perry was arraigned on May 11 before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Terroristic threats
A Waverly man was charged with terroristic threats and driving under the influence following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a Peach Street residence in Sayre on May 14.
According to borough police, Gregory S. Rudock, 50, was charged after he threatened to shoot another person. Officers later discovered Rudock driving under the influence.
No court details were available.
Drug possession
The following individuals are facing drug possession charges following their alleged involvement in separate incidents that occurred in the Valley.
Adam Bradley Brady, 37, of Sayre was charged by Sayre police after methamphetamine residue and a smoking pipe was found in his vehicle and his person following an investigation at a Spring Street business parking lot on May 6.
Brady was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and subsequently jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Virginia D. Peters, 37, of Elmira was charged by Athens Township police after drug paraphernalia was found on her person at an Elmira Street residence on May 18.
Peters was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on May 18. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Richard E. Griffith, 36, of Candor was charged by Sayre police after officers responded to a disturbance at a Plummer Street residence on May 15.
Griffith is slated to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
Dakota Matthew Walters, 27, of Sayre was charged by state police after a traffic stop on Elmira Street in Athens Borough on March 7.
Walters is slated to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on June 21.
