TIOGA CENTER — In his first-ever budget as Tioga Central School District superintendent, Josh Roe acknowledged that he and his staff faced some hurdles due to the economic rollercoaster that has been taking place since the pandemic began.
“Costs to our usual expenses like fuel oil and diesel saw dramatic changes this year,” he said.
But despite that, Roe explained that he was satisfied with the proposed 2022-2023 spending plan, which calls for a 0.35 percent increase in the local tax levy.
The $20,558,091 package is up from this year’s $19,341,128 budget, with the local share seeing a slight bump from $3,865,315 to $3,878,978.
Much of the difference between the two budgets is being covered by a sizable increase in the district’s share of foundation aid from the state, Roe said.
“The state really came through on foundation aid for us,” he said. “It’s a nice bump that really came through at the perfect time to help offset the increases in expenses.”
Roe added that the budget also reflects a 7 percent increase in health insurance, and a 3.5 percent increase in contractual raises.
“One of the hardest parts of building the budget is keeping the focus on the kids,” he said. “Because we’re talking about fuel oil and operational costs going up and all these things happening in the world affecting it. But we are still able to add a guidance counselor and an elementary teacher through this budget proposal.”
Residents of Tioga Central School District can learn more about the proposed budget during a public hearing scheduled for 5:30 p.m., May 4, in the high school cafeteria. The budget vote will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on May 17 at the back entrance of the middle school.
Voters will also decide whether to allow the district to take on two new bus bonds, which Roe said is a regular item on the ballot as the district sticks to its bus replacement schedule. Additionally, voters will decide the fate of a proposal for the district to set up a new capital reserve fund for future projects.
“It’s unfortunate seeing the world’s events affecting us here at home from an economic standpoint,” Roe said. “But overall, I think this budget is a win-win. It addresses our needs and adds a little bit for our kids.”
