SAYRE — The Sayre School Board voted unanimously on Thursday to ask Athens to form a co-op for the next two football seasons during a special meeting in the Sayre High School library.
Before the votes were finally cast 1 1/2 hours into the meeting, there were plenty of fireworks and a renewed push for serious discussion on a complete school merger.
The vote on Thursday came after Sayre head coach Kevin Gorman and several parents told the Sayre School Board during a meeting on Monday that fielding a varsity team was unrealistic and unsafe for players.
As of Monday, there were only 26 students signed up to play junior varsity and varsity football at Sayre, but a good portion of those kids had little or no experience at the varsity level — which Gorman and the parents said could lead to safety issues.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said that two more students had signed up online as of Thursday’s meeting, bringing the number of players in grades 9 through 12 to 28.
The parents and coach asked the school board on Monday to look into a co-op with the Athens football program for the upcoming year — similar to the SHS and AAHS soccer teams coming together in early August last year to give all Sayre players a chance to compete.
On Thursday, board member Donnie Skerpon read a prepared statement before the board opened up a discussion with the public, saying the board’s top priority should be a co-op with Athens.
“I believe we need, and this is me personally, to have one objective at this time, and that’s to secure a football co-op with Athens — all in, JV and varsity. And until we are definitively told by Athens or the PIAA that a co-op is not possible, all of our energy needs to be focused on this objective,” Skerpon said. “In my opinion, this objective maximizes the opportunities for our student-athletes. If and only if that fails do we fall back to a less desired outcome, and understand that some student-athletes will reap the benefits of let’s say a JV-only program, that we as a district have failed by not finding a solution for all and we are accountable for that failure. Mostly because we have not better understood our situation much earlier and provided adequate time to pursue available opportunities.”
The Athens School Board is now expected to vote on the issue during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Athens Area School District Administration Building.
Thursday’s meeting was initially called to vote on a recommendation from the district to field only junior varsity and junior high football teams for this upcoming season.
In an email to parents of football players sent out Wednesday, Sayre Athletic Director Barry Claypool announced that decision.
“The District Administrative Team has weighed many factors regarding the upcoming football season and appreciate all input over the last week from parents, players, and coaches,” Claypool began.
“Because there was no junior varsity program last year, our current sophomores lost most of their 8th-grade season due to low numbers/covid,” the email continued. “The younger and/or less experienced student-athletes didn’t get the opportunity to work to improve their skills during the spring and most of the summer. Therefore, we feel that it is in the best interest of the program to run a junior varsity and junior high program this year in the interest of getting our younger student-athletes experience in a non-varsity environment.”
Claypool then directly addressed the seniors and their parents.
“Seniors and parents, we understand and sympathize with the pain that this decision will cause as you may lose out on your final season as a Redskin football player,” he said in the email. “We are currently investigating any and all options to give you an opportunity to play football during your senior year. We will keep you informed as we gather information.”
That recommendation failed to receive a second from the board member and failed to move forward. However, in the final motion to ask Athens for a co-op the school board did say that if Athens or the PIAA declines, then they would fall back to a JV-only season this fall.
Daloisio announced during Thursday’s meeting that District IV had told her that seniors would be eligible to play on the junior varsity team if they didn’t have a varsity squad this year. However, some board members questioned whether the PIAA would agree to that — and it is unknown how many Sayre seniors would actually choose to do that.
The biggest issue standing in the way of the Athens board voting for a co-op is the fact that if they do take on Sayre’s enrollment, it would bump the Athens program from Class AAA to Class AAAA. That means they would be subject to a two-year postseason ban by the PIAA.
The co-op team would be eligible for the Eastern Conference Playoffs, which are not part of the PIAA postseason and includes teams who did not make their district playoffs or decided against playing in that bracket.
Frustrations boil over
Thursday’s meeting included several intense exchanges between members of the public and school officials.
Parents asked pointed questions to the board and Daloisio about how the district ended up in this position — once again asking Athens to co-op a sport at the last minute.
Sayre School Board President Pete Quattrini also questioned how the district has found itself in this position.
“We have 25 kids for football, that’s our number and I get it, there’s many levels of ability in those kids and there’s always concerns about getting hurt in football. There’s always concerns about getting hurt ... I don’t know, if we have the kids, where are we at? Where did we fail them? If we knew in the beginning of the year where last year’s kids were at, why didn’t we prepare them better for this season?” Quattrini said. “What (could we have done) different? Did we run a spring program? Did we run summer camps? And I don’t know because like I said, I’m not a sports guy. How did we get to (this point)?”
Former board member and Sayre resident Margaret Barry voiced her concerns throughout the meeting and told school officials that the blame falls on them.
“Lack of leadership, that’s what happened,” Barry said on the question of how the district ended up in this position for a second straight year.
Later in the meeting, Barry once again spoke up and questioned the leadership of Daloisio and the entire administration.
“I’m sorry you don’t like my lack of leadership comment, but every question someone asks you’ve had an answer from somebody in (the audience). Who are we paying to know the rules? Who are we paying to find out what the information is so we can have answers?” Barry said.
“You called the meeting Dr. Jill, you should have had answers for the public because Mr. Claypool couldn’t be here,” she continued. “If this was an industry and the leaders that we pay come to a meeting without the knowledge and the answers, you would be fired.”
Barry said that she brought up the issue of lack of numbers for the upcoming football season in the winter.
“I’m sorry, this is outrageous. I brought it up January 17 and I was dismissed. You dismissed (me) when I said we weren’t going to have a football team,” said Barry.
The former school board member directed much of her frustration at the Sayre superintendent.
“You want Athens to keep bailing us out? ... What about their kids? What about their parents? They are supposed to sacrifice their time for our kids?” she said. “Dr. Jill, you owe us better than that. You’re the CEO of this organization and it is time that you step up and make you and the people around you do your job well because you make a damn good salary.”
Not just a football problem
Board members and residents alike called for the district to not only focus on the numbers problem in football but in all sports.
In recent years, Sayre has had to cancel a girls basketball season, struggled to maintain a full roster in wrestling and other sports, and formed co-ops with Athens in soccer and swimming. The district had an agreement in place to co-op cross country with Athens but Sayre pulled out of the deal and will stay on its own this fall.
“We’ve had those discussions for two-and-a-half years,” board member Jimmy Shaw said. “It’s not just football, (it’s) numbers in every sport. Two years ago we didn’t have girls basketball. We never fill out a wrestling team, not even close. I talked to Dr. Daloisio, we have good numbers in boys basketball, and we have good numbers in baseball. All the rest of our numbers are low for every sport.”
One Sayre resident echoed that sentiment.
“As a taxpayer, we should be looking forward to the next season, the next sport. This isn’t just a football problem, this is a problem in almost every sport that we have,” she said.
Bigger picture
During Skerpon’s statement about the co-op, he also urged the district to make a renewed push for serious talks with Athens about a complete school merger.
Skerpon spearheaded efforts in 2017 and 2018 to begin serious discussions with Athens on a potential merger between the districts, but both times the talks failed to gain much traction.
On Thursday, he made an impassioned speech aimed at reaching not only the Sayre parents and school officials in attendance but the entire Valley community.
“While tonight we will be voting specifically about our football program, our attention needs to quickly turn to a much broader topic. What is the future of K through 12 education in the Valley, academic and extra-curricular? Something that I brought to the Sayre School Board in 2017 via resolution and again in 2018, both times recommending pursuing serious discussions with the Athens School Board and both times leading to a dead end,” Skerpon said.
“There is no doubt that Sayre is in a more difficult position, given the declining enrollment, due to an aging population, unreasoned geographical district boundaries, lack of housing options, etc. And there may be many that disagree, but neither Athens nor Sayre are in an ideal situation,” he continued.
“That’s validated by many professionals working in the community who choose to live outside the two districts because of housing and education. Again, in my opinion, we can be better together and we need to begin that journey with diligence and focus. Let’s get together with a clean slate, lay out a vision for the ideal school district to support this Valley, and then determine how to best use our collective resources to achieve that vision.”
Skerpon is hopeful that the football situation will turn into an opportunity for that larger discussion.
“This football situation is bringing this topic to the forefront once again. I’m confident that we can preserve the rich history of both school districts, but our job should be to look to the future, let us come together not as Sayre or Athens, but as one community,” he said.
In April, the Athens School Board did approve a two-part feasibility study that included looking at a possible merger with Sayre. The AASD board is expected to move forward with hiring a firm to produce that study this month.
