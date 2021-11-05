TIOGA CENTER — Tioga Central School District residents had the opportunity to stop by the school campus on Tuesday and vote yes or no on the district’s proposed capital project, which consists of structural repairs to each of the district’s buildings.
According to Superintendent Josh Roe, the referendum was passed with 205 in favor and 42 against.
Roe said the bulk of the project will be repairs to the buildings’ roofs, and described it as an “infrastructure and safety project.”
“There’s not a lot of flash to this project,” Roe continued. “The majority of his project is about our roofs. We got six layers of rubber roof on top of the building, so we need to take that all the way back down to the base.”
The project was estimated to cost a total of $18.6 million and also includes work on the district’s wastewater treatment facility, improvements to electrical distribution and HVAC systems, and repairs to the exterior steps, gym floors, and bus garage, among other small repairs.
Roe said he was pleased with the turnout of residents for voting, as well as the outcome of the vote.
“The community came out,” Roe said. “We had about 250 people vote, which was pretty high for a very bland project.”
He went on to say “our community resoundingly came back that they agree with the project, so it does make me feel good for my first project (as superintendent).”
He noted that he was pretty confident that the referendum would pass, but said “I always want to sit down and talk to the ‘no’ votes.”
Roe went on to say that questions are raised in his mind when he sees the number of residents who voted no on a project with a zero percent tax levy increase that will keep the building operational.
“(I) would love to just have conversation with people that voted no and to hear their reasoning behind it,” Roe said. “Looking back in the history there’s always ‘no’ votes and that’s just — it is what it is. But the conversation around that would be really beneficial, just to hear people out.”
“That’s the beauty of having referendums go to (public vote),” said Roe. “You can judge your community off it, whether they believe in the project or not.”
Roe noted that projects like this are a great way to bring school tax money back into the local community from the state level.
“It’s really one of the main mechanisms to bring money back to a community,” said Roe. “Our state taxes don’t just automatically flow back directly into our community, but this is a mechanism to bring the 18 million directly back — 17 (million) after you take off the local share.”
“Our community does use the facility,” Roe continued, “and this is going to be a benefit for our kids.”
Roe anticipates that the project will take place over the course of the next three summers, with buildings being closed over the summer one at a time.
“We have a lot of square footage of roof on this facility,” said Roe. “We’ll start in the elementary this summer, and then over the next two summers we’ll move to the middle school and high school.”
