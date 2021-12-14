ATHENS — The Athens Area School district was notified of threats of potential violence early on Monday morning, according to a message from Superintendent Craig Stage.
“Shortly before our students arrived this morning, the AASD received an email from a parent with some concerning information,” Stage said in the message, posted on the district’s mobile app and Facebook page. “The email contained a picture of a Snapchat message which included a statement that the poster had heard threats directed towards the school.”
The message said that while the threats were vague, the school resource officer and Athens Township police were immediately contacted and extra precautions were taken to ensure the safety of those within the district.
The Athens Township Police Department issued a statement saying that there was “no evidence of any violence to take place at any school in the Athens Area School District.”
“This was a social media issue involving the bullying of some students by an anonymous source,” the statement said.
Police added that bullying is a serious issue, and “remains under investigation,” but reiterated that there was never any threat of school violence and assured that the schools will continue to be a safe atmosphere.
“Unfortunately, we deal with a number of situations similar to this as do most school districts. Thankfully, they almost always turn out to be harmless,” Stage said. “ However, in light of current events around our country, it is always our number one priority to provide a safe place for our students.”
A shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30 left four students dead and seven others injured.
Stage could not be reached for further comment as of press time on Monday evening, but noted in the message that the district would communicate pertinent information as needed.
Stage also encouraged people to contact the district immediately if they ever hear anything concerning.
