Volunteers brave cold for annual Bridge Sleepout fundraiser

SAYRE — Each year, organizers from The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches present an eye opening opportunity for members of the Valley community to raise awareness and raise funds for a deserving cause.
On Friday afternoon, The Bridge began its 19th annual Sleepout fundraiser. Volunteers from the community take turns doing shifts in a makeshift shelter in the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice.
The fundraiser allows members in the community to better grasp what it would be like to be homeless sitting alone in a shelter exposed to the elements without basic necessities such as a bathroom or luxuries such as heat.
The Bridge challenges people to spend an hour in the makeshift shelter to brave the elements in a one of a kind experience.
“It raises awareness for helping people trapped out in the cold and allows people to sort of walk in the shoes of those who are afflicted by such circumstances,” event organizer Kim Paul said.
Paul said that 25% of the cash donations raised will go to Kids at Risk, 25% to the Valley Food Pantry and 50% to the Bridge’s General Fund that is used for a myriad of causes such as help paying for utilities or one-time vouchers for housing.
“With increased cost of fuel and other expenses this event was created to help those in need,” Paul said. “This event also helps raise awareness for The Bridge and the other things we work on.”
Paul said that the fundraiser has had a major impact on the ministry and The Bridge. Paul mentioned that the number of volunteers for this year’s Sleepout is less than usual and the cold weather may have played a role in that.
The event concludes today at 3 p.m. Paul encourages members of the community to make a stop at the makeshift shelter and to learn more about the Bridge and the programs it offers.
