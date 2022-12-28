SAYRE — An affordable streetscape project just was not on Santa’s list this year as the Sayre Borough Council was once again forced to reject the submitted bids for the endeavor prior to Christmas last week.
Bids submitted by Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., and Bishop Brothers Construction were too high for the council to move forward with, the council deemed. The project includes installing new curbing, sidewalks and pedestrian enhancements to specific parts of downtown Sayre.
Hawbaker submitted a base bid of over $1.2 million and over $1.9 million including alternates, and Bishop Brothers’ base bid was over $1.4 million and approximately $2.5 million with alternates, according to bid documents provided by the borough.
Because of those costs, borough manager Dave Jarrett explained that the scope of the project even more and put it back out to bid.
Specifically, the portions of the streetscape project that the borough will look to put out for bid include the installation of new sidewalks and curbing along West Lockhart Street between Desmond Street and Wilber Avenue.
In other borough news, the council unanimously passed a new ordinance regarding real estate tax penalty relief following the passage of a new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July.
Specifically, the law essentially required the council to adopt the ordinance, which calls for local tax collectors to waive additional charges for real estate taxes in certain situations — namely if the charged taxpayer did not receive a tax notice from the municipality.
The ordinance requires that local tax collectors waive the additional charges if the taxpayer does all of the following:
- Provides a waiver request of additional charges, on a form provided by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, to the Tax Collector in possession of the claim within 12 months of a qualifying event
- Attests that a tax notice was not received
- Provides the Tax Collector in possession of the claim with one of the following — a copy of the deed showing the date of real property transfer; or a copy of the title following the acquisition of a mobile or manufactured home subject a taxation as real estate showing the date of issuance or a copy of an executed lease agreement between the owner of a mobile or manufactured home and the owner of a parcel of land on which the mobile or manufactured home will be situated showing the date the lease commences
Pays the face value amount of the tax notice for the real estate tax with the waiver request.
