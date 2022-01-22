Bradford County COVID transmission rate remains high
The community transmission rate of COVID-19 in Bradford County remains high, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
A high transmission rate is reflected by a 10 percent or greater amount of positive COVID tests.
Per CDC data, Bradford County added 268 cases of COVID between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 at a 17.55 percent positivity rate.
During that seven-day period, there were 58 new patients admitted to hospitals with COVID, and 41.7 percent of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients. Those figures come from the CDC and reflect all hospitals in the county.
The CDC says 38.5 percent of all Bradford County residents are fully vaccinated, and 48.1 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In total, the county has seen 9,287 cases of COVID, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, meaning around 15 percent of the county’s population has had the virus at some point.
Additionally, 137 Bradford County residents have died of COVID complications, according to the PA DOH.
In New York, Tioga County added 182 new COVID cases during the period between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 at a 10.95 percent positivity rate, according to a press release from the Tioga County Department of Public Health
Per the CDC, 55.8 percent of Tioga County’s total population is fully vaccinated, and 63 percent have received at least one dose.
The press release showed 10 new hospital admissions for COVID patients during that period between Nov. 24 to Nov. 29.
In Chemung County, the CDC recorded 336 new COVID cases between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 at an 11.27 percent positivity rate.
State Champs!: Tioga caps off dominant season with a state title
SYRACUSE — There are instances in sport where the moment is bigger than the game.
For Tioga players such as senior Gavin Godfrey, it was the realization of that moment that came even before the start of the Class D New York state championship game in the Carrier Dome.
“I walked out of the tunnel today and it just hit me,” said Godfrey while looking up at the Dome roof. “I just said to myself, wow. I thought all week that it was going to be big, but you look up and it’s bigger than you can imagine.”
The big stage brought along many other things, like the opportunity to play for your community’s pride. The Tigers of course soaked it all in, but did not allow the moment to be too big for them as they took care of business in a 27-0 win over Moriah from Section VII to take the Class D state football title.
Sayre Turkey Trot raises $30K
SAYRE — The 15th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot raised more than $30,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, making it a record setting year for the event.
More than 700 runners completed the 5K race on Nov. 25.
The Cancer Care Fund provides financial assistance to Guthrie cancer patients in need.
The presenting sponsor of the 5K race was the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.
Athens school board approves girls wrestling program
ATHENS – The Athens Area School Board approved the formation of a high school girls wrestling team during its meeting on Tuesday, making Athens the first NTL school with such a program.
Supervisor of Athletics and Youth Programs JB Sullivan discussed the efforts being made both locally and statewide for girls wrestling.
“There’s an organization called Sanction PA that has a tremendous movement and girls wrestling has become an emerging sport in PIAA,” Sullivan said, “which means it’s not an officially sanctioned PIAA sport yet, but it has 27 different teams that are already official girls teams within the state.”
Athens is the second District IV school to add girls wrestling, after Milton, which competes in the Heartland Athletic Conference.
Commissioners approve 2022 county budget featuring no tax increase
TOWANDA BOROUGH — Bradford County Commissioners approved their $83,464,950 budget for 2022 Thursday, which includes no tax increase.
The approval sets the 2022 salary schedule with a 5% pay increase for all county employees not covered under a union contract.
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller stated that this will be the 12th year without a tax increase, while Commissioner Doug McLinko added that as far as major tax increases go, people would have to go back to 2004 to see a serious one implemented.
“It’s a testament to the hard work that our fiscal department does,” said Miller. “All of our elected officials and department heads work together to provide the services that we provide as a county in a cost effective manner and we watch out for the taxpayer dollars.”
The Wall That Heals coming to Sayre
SAYRE — The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is coming to Riverfront Park in Sayre on Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2022.
The announcement that the memorial will be coming to Sayre was made during the Borough Council meeting on Monday evening.
A mobile education center will also be at the park along with the memorial.
“The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is pleased to bring The Wall That Heals mobile exhibit to Sayre to allow local veterans and their families to experience The Wall,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF. “Hosting The Wall That Heals provides an opportunity to honor and remember all those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War and educate visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America.”
The Wall is 375 feet long and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.
Similar to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual names on The Wall.
Ron Keene wins Bill Ransom award
WAVERLY — A Waverly resident who has made it his mission to look after those who are already gone recently saw his hard work be recognized as he won the William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award.
Ron Keene, President of the Friends of the Waverly Cemetery Preservation group, was presented with the honor during the village’s board of trustees meeting this week.
Keene described it as a “shock and an honor” to win the award, which includes a $500 check that will go back to his organization.
“Cemeteries are among the most valuable of historic resources,” he said. “They are reminders of various settlement patterns, rural communities, urban centers and ghost towns. Cemeteries can reveal information about historic events, religions, lifestyles and genealogy.”
“Unfortunately, historic cemeteries do not necessarily remain permanent reminders of our heritage,” Keen continued. “Across New York state, they are threatened by development and expanding urban areas, natural forces such as weathering and uncontrolled vegetation, lack of upkeep by local governments, toppling headstones, vandalism and theft, including the removal of headstones and objects. If not recorded and cared for, these reminders of early settlements could be lost forever.”
Keene has made regular appearances before the village board to work with the municipality to make sure the village’s cemeteries are maintained and appealing.
Sayre woman sentenced for role in $1.89M mail, wire fraud
WILLIAMSPORT — A 54-year-old Sayre woman was sentenced last Wednesday to 37 months in jail in connection with a mail and wire fraud scheme that defrauded multiple female victims throughout the country of $1,89 million.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Christine Bradley Okpako was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann to 37 months imprisonment. On Nov. 23, her husband Jabin Godspower Okpako was sentenced to 87 months in jail.
Gurganus said the couple and other conspirators located in the U.S. and West Africa targeted woman ages 55 to 85 who visited online gaming, relationship and dating websites. After the victims were befriended, they were convinced to send money for a variety of fictitious causes, such as a worker in Alaska who fell from a tower, to pay for medicine, to recover a $6 million inheritance, to help the United Nations repair equipment on an oil drilling rig, and to purchase an apartment in Washington, D.C.
The money was laundered through bank and wire transitions in multiple states, and then transferred to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria.
Waverly: Village board votes to ban dispensaries
WAVERLY — Following a long, sometimes heated public hearing, members of the Waverly Board of Trustees voted 4-3 to pass a law banning marijuana dispensaries from setting up shop within the municipality.
However, in a twist of events, the board unanimously voted to put the issue on the ballot for the general election in March after Mayor Patrick Ayres discovered that the board had that option.
Voting in favor of the law banning dispensaries were trustees Jerry Sinsabaugh, Kevin Sweeney, Kyle Burns and Kasey Traub. Mayor Patrick Ayres and trustees Keith Correll and Andrew Aronstam voted against it.
