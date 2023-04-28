ATHENS — Staff from the Athens Area School District have planned something special for a student in need and invite families from the community to join.
Alexander, a sophomore student at Athens Area High School, was recently diagnosed with T-Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Life Skills Support Teacher at AASD Jessica Zellers, Alexander’s Personal Care Aid Tiffany Merritt, and Personal Care Aid Bethany Serfas came up with an idea for a fun way to help raise money for the student’s family during this difficult time.
On Friday, May 5, members of the community are invited to the Family Fun Night for Alexander, a benefit for the Athens student and a fun-filled event for everyone to enjoy.
Zellers, Merritt, and Serfas shared that they look at the Family Fun Night as a time to celebrate Alexander and that the event is something that he would enjoy.
“He is the sweetest kid,” Zellers said about Alexander.
Zellers shared that Alexander’s parents have taken off work to be able to help their son with everything he needs including appointments and care.
“We wanted to help out in any way we could,” she said.
The Family Fun Night will include carnival food and games with prizes, a dunking booth, an obstacle course, bubble tea booth, bake sale, petting zoo, potato sac races, a fire truck, face painting, and live music from local artist Kelly Wells.
In addition, a basket raffle with over 40 items will be at the event. Those donating items to the raffle include various Athens teachers, community members, local businesses, and even a first grade class from Athens.
Families can also have professional formal and non-formal photos done from T. Merritt Photography for $10.
Zellers added that Athens’ life skills students will be running food and drink services from their Wildcat Cafe.
Additionally, kids and adults are welcome to paint rocks for a rock garden for Alexander to look at while he is at home.
Zellers noted that there will also be a few surprises at the event.
The Family Fun Night for Alexander will welcome community members on Friday, May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the green outside of the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School Gymnasium.
If raining, the event will be held inside the gymnasium.
