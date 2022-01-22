Waverly mayor: Sticker stores a ‘gray market’
WAVERLY — While there are no regulations for the retail sale of marijuana yet set in stone in New York, Village of Waverly residents expressed concerns this week at the formation of “sticker stores” within the municipality.
A sticker store exploits a loophole in state law that disallows the retail of marijuana for the time being. While it’s not yet legal to sell weed in New York, it is legal to gift it.
Thus, businesses have begun cropping up across the state — including at least one on Broad Street in Waverly — to sell stickers that come with a “free gift,” — the gift purportedly being recreational-use marijuana.
Village Mayor Patrick Ayres made clear during this week’s meeting of the board of trustees that there are currently no licensed dispensaries in the village. However, he acknowledged the sticker store.
Residents spoke out against the legality of the sticker stores, with one resident taking issue with what appeared to be loitering and public consumption outside of one of the said stores.
“I understand what is being said about the gifting and how that works, legally,” resident Cameron VanNorman said. “However, there’s a legal limit on how much you can have in your possession. Clearly, these sticker stores have to have more than the legal limit in order to maintain inventory. So how does that work?”
Ayres explained that Police Chief Dan Gelatt has reached out to the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office multiple times for guidance and clarification if any charges could be filed or if there’s legal standing to shut down the sticker stores. However, Ayres said the village has yet to hear back from the district attorney.
Sayre man sentenced to 9 to 23 months for indecent assault of underage girl
SAYRE — A 44-year-old Sayre man has been sentenced to 9 to 23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the indecent assault of a minor, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
Jeffrey Post will also be on probation for five years following his release from county jail and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Post had pleaded guilty to indecent assault (minor less than 16 years), a second-degree misdemeanor, and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor back in March.
Post was originally charged with 34 counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with minor (sexual offenses), all of which are first-degree felonies.
Post was also facing 34 counts of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony; 35 counts of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; and 34 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police began an investigation when they were contacted by Children and Youth Services about an underage girl receiving “inappropriate text messages.”
Post was arrested for the offenses which occurred on and around July 17, 2020, according to court records.
Guthrie: Availability of ICU beds, number of COVID patients change daily
SAYRE — While Arnot Health reported this week that its Intensive Care Unit was at 100 percent capacity, Guthrie officials told the Morning Times that the “availability of ICU beds and the number of COVID patients change daily” in the local health care group’s hospitals.
“The availability of beds is influenced by availability of staff. All areas are open, however, on occasion adjustments may be required regarding admissions that can be accommodated based upon available staffing. More staff, especially nursing staff, are needed during this busy time,” Guthrie officials said in an email to the Morning Times.
“In addition to COVID patients, we continue to treat a high volume of patients with a variety of other illnesses. In addition, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, staffing is required to maintain our Level II Trauma Center at all times. Staffing has been supplemented in the past with contracted nurses from staffing agencies, however, the heightened demand for nurses across the region and nation has reduced the availability of agency nurses for our region.”
According to the statement issued Thursday, Guthrie has 54 licensed ICU beds system-wide.
“Currently, patients with a COVID diagnosis make up about 30% of the total ICU patient population at Guthrie. Availability of ICU beds and the number of COVID patients change daily. The majority of our hospitalized patients at any given Guthrie hospital do not have a COVID diagnosis, and although there are COVID patients in each hospital and in each ICU — no single ICU has only COVID patients,” Guthrie officials said.
Feed the Bus for CHOP initiative wraps up
A food drive on wheels concluded its run with help from a convoy of local motorcyclists from Sayre to Towanda on Saturday.
The Feed the Bus for CHOP concluded its month-long food drive in the old Tops parking lot on North Keystone Avenue with a parked bus that accepted non-perishable foods onto it.
“Un-Pack the Bus!” was the name of the initiative’s Saturday mission, which involved the Christian Motorcyclists Association escorting the bus from the parking lot to Child Hunger Outreach Partners in Towanda.
The bus arrived at its destination and eight full palettes of food were unpacked and over $2,000 in donations were collected for CHOP, according to Liz Terwilliger for Congress’s Facebook page.
Athens School Board meeting ends abruptly over mask disagreement
ATHENS — The Athens School Board meeting at SRU Elementary ended abruptly on Tuesday night as a member of the public refused to wear a mask while attempting to speak to the board during the visitor comment section.
As school board president John Johnson opened the floor to the public, he reminded those in attendance that “it is the state that says that we have to wear masks in the building,” and he asked everyone to “please abide by that.”
Despite Johnson’s request several people in attendance were unmasked, including the first person to stand for public comment. Johnson informed the individual once again that a mask must be worn, but the resident ignored Johnson and continued walking toward the podium.
Before the unmasked gentleman could speak, Johnson called for a motion to adjourn, and a second, at which point the board began packing up and exiting the room.
After the meeting Johnson said that he and the board stand by the statement that they put out during their Sept. 14 meeting, which stated that the board and the district will not be taking any action against the state’s mandates at this time.
“We just need people to understand that this is not our rule,” Johnson said. “We cannot pick and choose which rules we want to follow or not follow ... we may or may not agree with a rule, but we have to follow them.”
Nichols board won’t allow more solar farms at this time
NICHOLS — Despite outside and local interest in increasing the number of solar farms in Nichols, the town board has decided for the time being to not double the amount of megawatts generated from local solar farms from 15 to 30.
As it currently stands there are two solar farms in Nichols generating roughly 8 megawatts of energy within the town with multiple land owners expressing a desire to build more.
“The planning board would like to see that limit raised to 30 megawatts but we have one board member adamant that it doesn’t get raised and that we stay where we are,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert.
Board member Esther Woods has been vocal in her opposition to the expansion of solar farms and as a result the megawatt limit will remain the same. The question of doubling the limit came about when three local landowners were approached about having a solar farm on their property. However, the current megawatt limit would inherently limit those deals, so an attempt was made to see if an expansion was possible.
“As of now there will be no more solar farms in town unless someone appeals to the zoning board,” said Engelbert.
Police investigating stabbing death of 11-year-old
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — On Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported an investigation into a stabbing-related death on Randall Road in Ridgebury Township on Saturday, between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
According to a police press release, the victim — an 11-year-old boy — and a 9-year-old boy were playing with Nerf toys when the two began to fight over a particular toy.
The report states that a “tug of war” developed during the quarrel, at which point the 9-year-old, “who was holding a knife, cut the victim in his left upper chest.”
The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased after life saving attempts failed.
