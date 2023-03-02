WAVERLY — The new recreation director of the Village of Waverly may be a familiar face to those who have been involved with recreation department activities in the past.
Eric Reznicek, who has been involved with the village’s recreation department as a player, volunteer, coach, referee and a number of other roles for the past 20 years, was hired on Tuesday during the village’s board of trustees meeting. His salary was set at $55,341.
“I’m 34 years old, but I’ve been involved with rec since I was a kid,” he said Wednesday.
Reznicek said he’s excited to start a “new chapter” of the Waverly Recreation Department following the unceremonious exit of his predecessor David Shaw, who resigned on Nov. 11 after pleading guilty to official misconduct that involved illegally altering and destroying village records.
“It’s a new era for the rec department,” Reznicek said. “We’re going to take the good — and there’s still a lot of good — and just add on to that with new ideas and just try to grow.”
Trustee Andrew Aronstam added that the village was also excited to add the Waverly graduate to the ranks.
“He’s participated in a lot of sports in a lot of different capacities — refereeing and coaching. He’s served on the village board for two years,” he said. “We’re excited for what he brings, not just to the local youth programs but also for adults.”
Reznicek concurred with the idea of expanding programming for adults and seniors while also maintaining and growing youth programs.
“That’s one of the new projects that we’re excited to get out there,” he said. “Maybe a twice-a-week seniors program that promotes strengthening, coordination — just staying active. While youth sports is central to what Waverly Rec does, we want the community to know that we’re looking to evolve past that as well.”
Reznicek added that the possibility of using some of the $4.5 million recently gained from the NY Forward grant could be an avenue to expand programs as well — specifically through upgrading East Waverly Park.
“There’s so much potential there,” he said. “Whether it’s expanding the playground, adding a walking trail, installing handicap equipment — just making it a more multi-use facility would give us a lot more options.”
Additionally, Reznicek explained that he wants to be a “suggestion box” for the community.
“I have ideas of what I would like to see, but I also want to serve the community because this is a community position,” he said. “I want to know what they would like to see, too. I want to add things that can benefit the whole community, and part of that is having that ability to have an open door and listen to what people want to see.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.