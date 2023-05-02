Manufacturing a controlled substance
An Elmira man is facing a felony charge of manufacturing a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of drug possession following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on April 24 in Athens Township.
According to township police, Arther L. Barrett, 56, was charged after officers found 6.7 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
Barrett was arraigned on Thursday and subsequently jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on May 9.
Driving while intoxicated
A Waverly man is facing DWI-related charges as well as traffic infractions after his alleged involvement in an incident that took place in the Town of Chemung on April 22.
According to New York State Police, Tristin B. Carrington, 23, was charged following a traffic accident that too place on County Route 60.
Carrington was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Chemung Town Court on May 18.
Two charged with stealing vehicle
An Athens man and Owego woman are facing felony counts of receiving stolen property following their alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Athens Borough on Friday.
According to borough police, Jason Alan Widrig, 25, and Alexandria Blaze Griffin, 24, after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of New York.
Widrig and Griffin were each arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. They will each appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for preliminary hearings on May 9.
Retail theft
A Johnson City, N.Y. woman was jailed in lieu of $20,000 for her alleged role in a retail theft incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart on Sunday.
According to Athens Township police, Amanda Marie Goodwin, 34, was charged after she allegedly attempted to steal over $450 worth of merchandise from the store. Goodwin was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a glass bobble was allegedly found on her person.
Goodwin is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on May 9.
Strangulation
A Sayre man was jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail on felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault charges for his alleged role in an incident that took place on North Lehigh Avenue in Sayre on Sunday. He was also charged with a summary count of harassment.
According to borough police, Joseph Alan Peters, 30, was charged after a domestic incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman.
Peters is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on May 9.
