SAYRE — As Dr. R. Barrett Noone recalled his years as a teen when he was a paper boy to the then-Evening Times, he remembered that one of the customers on his route was none other than Dr. Donald Guthrie.
“I’d say he probably had some influence in my career path,” he said.
Though it was largely coincidence, Dr. Noone’s connection to Dr. Guthrie nonetheless sparked a path that saw the Sayre Area High School graduate attend medical school, which piqued his interest in plastic surgery and led to his becoming a nationally-recognized leader in the field.
Considered a pioneer in the development of specific concepts and techniques in plastic surgery, Noone has contributed to over 110 scientific articles as well.
Dr. Noone has also testified before Congress on the training required for plastic surgeons and has appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America. He has even lectured on plastic surgery techniques and history in Europe, Canada, Australia, Egypt, China, Turkey, Israel, Jordan, and South Africa.
But now, at 76 years old and faced with a retirement, Noone took up his next passion — writing.
He recently published his book From Trenches to Transplants: Changing Lives with Plastic Surgery, which recounts the history of plastic surgery in America from World War I to the present day.
“I wanted to write it for the general public, so anyone can pick it up and read it and understand it,” Noone said. “I’ve always had an interest in surgical history, so I wanted to spread that to other people.”
Noone explained that it might be surprising to some to learn that plastic surgery started in earnest in the trenches of World War I.
“Before that, there were no organized specialties for plastic surgery,” he said. “From there, it really progressed through World War II and through the 70s.”
The book also leads up to the modern day procedures of the first successful hand transplants for a child and even the first successful face transplant, Noone added.
“Plastic surgery is more just about enlargement,” he said. “It really helps heal people from injuries and deformities, and I’m hoping people take an interest in it and can learn more about all the ways it helps people.”
From Trenches to Transplants is available at most major book retailers, Noone noted.
