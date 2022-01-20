SAYRE – The Sayre Area School District’s board of education was met by a small crowd of more than a dozen guests during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
Several parents voiced questions and concerns about the quality of the education now being provided in Sayre. The first to speak was parent and former school board member Margaret Barry, who implored the board to fill the district’s vacant teaching positions as quickly as possible.
“Our high school students need a tech ed teacher, a band teacher, an English teacher to replace the one who’s currently waiting to transfer to ESL immediately, and a long term English sub through Feb. 22 if you grant tonight’s extended leave — for which there’s been no certified teacher since August,” Barry said. “As of today, that is 90 school days without a certified teacher in a tested content area. If the leave is extended, it becomes 112 school days.”
Barry also noted that a new business education teacher will be needed for next school year, a position which Barry said there have been rumors of it being merged with the tech ed teacher.
“They are two completely different curriculums and positions that require separate teachers,” Barry said. “I currently teach in a STEM high school, and while the standards might sound like they overlap they clearly do not.”
Barry expressed her frustration with the STEM/tech program, which has been vacant since the departure of John Brander in November.
“Mr. Brander had a very good curriculum and a full course load, and I am extremely frustrated that our students have sat in a class with no instruction since approximately Nov. 30 when when Mr. Brander departed for his new position in another district,” said Barry. “My son and his classmates have not had an assignment or participation grade entered since Nov. 23, so as of today that is 29 school days without instruction.”
Barry recalled that she addressed that very issue when she was still on the school board back in November, which makes the issue all the more frustrating for her.
“Mrs. Agnew and Dr. Jill assured me that moving students to a different elective was not necessary, nor an appropriate course of action, because there would be a substitute,” said Barry. “To quote them, ‘the sub would be able to instruct using the lesson plans that Mr. Brander prepared for that sub.’”
The vacancies are not found solely in the high school, as Barry also listed the needs at Snyder Elementary.
“Our elementary school students need a certified school nurse — who also serves the whole district as the certified school nurse — and the band music position mentioned impacts them immediately as well,” said Barry. “Next year, they will need multiple grade-level teachers, a speech therapist, and a district-wide school psychologist.”
Barry asked that the district look into different recruitment methods to fill these vacancies.
“Simply posting on the website or on educational websites is clearly not working,” Barry said. “We can’t use the same methods we used five to 20 years ago, cause the candidate pool is shrinking for various reasons.”
Barry posed the opinion that Sayre should begin the hiring process sooner when a vacancy is anticipated.
“Last January in the second board meeting we accepted Mike France’s retirement as an English teacher, and we started interviewing in May,” said Barry. “There’s going to be no candidate pool (that late in the year). Why are we waiting?”
Barry asked that the district fill these vacancies with the same level of urgency that was put forth to fill the superintendent and other other administrative roles.
“Superintendents are important, administrators are important, but they can’t teach the kids in the classroom. They have another job to do,” said Barry. “When there is not a proper teacher in the classroom, we are failing our kids.”
Parent and Sayre alum Jordan Shaw spoke next, noting the “Redskin pride” and “underdog mentality” that he remembered feeling as a student.
Shaw went on to express concern that the district is not fighting to preserve the district’s programs, services, special events, and so on.
“I know the last two years have been anything but easy, but to me and others across the community, it feels like when a problem or a challenge arises we’re too quick to wave the white flag,” said Shaw. “Many times when issues arise, our district’s immediate thought is ‘should we just cancel’ instead of ‘what do we need to do to make this happen. We need to think of the message it sends to our kids when we’re so quick to just ere on the side of cancel.”
Shaw also made mention of the high level of resignations seen in the district over the last few years.
“It makes us in the community wonder, are we diving in to see why they’re leaving?” Shaw said.
Shaw noted that it would be natural to have some staff leave for better jobs elsewhere, but that it would be concerning if they were leaving for less pay and a farther commute.
“I’m not implying (that) they’re all leaving because of Sayre issues, and I’m not saying we’re not looking into them,” said Shaw, “I’m simply wondering if we’re trying to get a reason for these departures to try to prevent them in the future.”
Shaw ended by saying that “every time we lose a program, a team, a teacher, a student from our district, we lose part of our community.”
Tim Shaw followed, inquiring about the number of early dismissals listed on the proposed 2022-23 school calendar, which was up for discussion that night.
“On the school calendar for next year, we’re having 17 early dismissals,” he said. “If my math is correct, it’s 34 hours of lost education time.”
Several of those early dismissals are for inservice days, where school faculty and staff participate in professional development. Tim Shaw noted that he “talk(s) to people everyday from every community on the east coast” and “they’ve never heard of such a thing.”
Tim Shaw said he heard from teachers who said they spent one such inservice day playing cornhole.
While he didn’t want to say anything negative about any teachers or administrators in the district, Tim Shaw said he believes there is a “disconnect” somewhere in the system.
“Ask (teachers) their feelings, you’ll be surprised what you get,” he said. “Some love some of the things (and) some hate, but you have to know the temperature of your district.”
Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio responded to Tim Shaw’s concerns, explaining that 15 of the early dismissals are times that district staff collaborate together.
“We have time to have department meetings, we have PLCs — or professional learning committees — where we have specific goals that we’re working on as teams, so there’s a lot of variety of things that are happening on those days, in addition to professional development,” Daloisio said.
Daloisio went on to address Tim Shaw’s inquiry about teachers playing cornhole, which she confirmed did happen during one of the early dismissals.
“When I got here and I did surveys across the school district and the teaching group, morale was one of the top three things that we needed to work on,” said Daloisio. “When I asked the teachers, ‘what are some of the things you would like to do to build our team and to make us stronger?’ that was an idea that came from one of the teachers.”
Daloisio acknowledged that from an outside perspective that might not seem to be a valuable use of time for teachers, but she stands by the decision to “get together collectively (to) build our team and strengthen our team as a whole.”
Daloisio also addressed his concerns about lost education time, assuring him that Sayre is actually ahead of the other six districts in Bradford County when it comes to instructional time.
“It’s not a competition, I don’t want to put it out there as a competition, but even with the student release days we have more instructional time on the books,” Daloisio said. “The state requires 900 hours in the elementary school level and 990 instructional hours at the secondary level.”
Board President Pete Quattrini noted that it was the largest turnout he could remember in his six years on the board.
“It’s great to get your feedback (and) I appreciate it,” said Quattrini. “I want to know. I don’t know how many times at the end of the school board meeting I said ‘I’d like some members of the district to come in and tell us what’s going on.’”
Daloisio seconded Quattrini’s sentiment, saying “some people think that bringing up controversial comments or something that’s different than what we might be doing causes that unraveling or peeling away of that onion, but it’s all good.”
“When you bring it forward things get looked at differently and things have different perspectives,” Daloisio continued, “and we need your perspectives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.