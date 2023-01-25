SAYRE — Updates were provided on the study for the possible merge of the Sayre and Athens school districts by Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio on Monday night.
At the Sayre School Board monthly meeting, Dr. Daloisio shared that the various teams involved in the merger study are in about week six of the process and she expects to hear from them at the end of the third month. The teams will give a board report in the fourth month towards the end of March or into April.
“Mr. Stage (Athens Superintendent) and I will stay in contact with them and I will keep the board informed as things come along,” Dr. Daloisio said.
Dr. Daloisio added that anyone interested in more information about the merger study can visit the Sayre School District homepage to view a timeline of the process so far with what has been approved by the board along with dates and frequently asked questions.
In other Sayre School District news, Dr. Daloisio shared that 13 seniors from Sayre have received guaranteed admissions in the Commonwealth University.
Recently, the Sayre School Board approved an agreement with Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania — The Guaranteed Admissions Agreement. The agreement assures qualified students admission to a Bachelors program, on-campus housing, and up to $28,000 in scholarships.
Commonwealth University consists of three universities: Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield brought together into a single institution. According to district officials, the three universities together as Commonwealth University and 14 school districts in central Pennsylvania have signed the agreement.
“We know that there are more than 100 students across Bradford County at this time that have received the admission,” Dr. Daloisio said. “We don’t have the exact number but we do know that it’s more than 100 and 13 of them are seniors right here at Sayre.”
Additionally, Dr. Daloisio provided updates to the electrical issue in the Sayre High School cafeteria.
An electrical problem was found by the Sayre High School cafeteria manager on the morning of Jan. 3 and caused students to begin traveling to Snyder Elementary for their lunches.
“The electrician continues to work everyday,” she said. “We were expecting to receive the breakers and the parts for the inside of that box today or tomorrow at the latest with a tentative timeline of potentially finishing up at the end of this week or early next week so we are on schedule. We technically had scheduled through next Friday, so if we get a couple days done early we’ll be very happy with that but we have it scheduled out for next Friday, so that’s good news.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.