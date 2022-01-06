ATHENS BOROUGH — A man is facing several felony charges after two alleged burglaries in Athens Borough, police say.
According to an arrest affidavit, Adam Pettit, 42, was charged with two separate counts of burglary, a second degree felony and two separate counts of criminal trespassing, a third degree felony.
He was also charged with two separate counts of theft by unlawful taking, a second degree misdemeanor and one count of loitering and prowling at nighttime, a third degree misdemeanor.
Police say Pettit is homeless.
Athens Borough Police were contacted on Dec. 27 by residents on Bridge Street who noticed a man walking around with a flashlight and “rummaging through their personal belongings and appeared to be attempting to unlawfully remove items and gain entry to their garage and house” on their security camera, according to the affidavit.
A resident on Central Avenue reported several missing items, as well, the affidavit said.
Police say security camera footage from the Central Avenue residence showed the same man captured on the footage from Bridge Street.
According to the affidavit, a resident contacted police around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 and said he noticed a black Chevy Malibu parked on Chestnut that had been near the resident’s home on Central Avenue around 12:30 a.m.
Police arrived to find Pettit, who was wearing the same clothes as he was in the security footage, per the affidavit.
The affidavit said Pettit walked away when he noticed police, and entered a home on Main Street.
Police say they saw the items that were reported missing in the back seat of the Malibu.
Pettit was taken into custody and remanded to Bradford County Correctional facility in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was held on Jan. 4, and Pettit returned to BCCF afterwards.
