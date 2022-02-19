Retail theft

Three Williamsport men are facing retail theft charges following their alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Feb. 17 at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.

Specifically, Nathan Edward Fry, 29, Richard William Guthrie, 49, and Christopher William West, 45, were charged. West also faces summary offenses of driving with a suspended licenses and operating an unregistered vehicle.

According to police, the men were charged after attempting to collectively steal over $800 worth of merchandise from the store.

All three men were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. The three men are due back in court for preliminary hearings on March 1.

Drug possession

A Towanda man was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, and summary traffic offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on U.S. Route 220 on Sept. 23.

According to police, Jonathan Carnrike, 41, was charged following a traffic stop on that roadway.

Carnrike is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 15.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

Recommended for you

Load comments