Snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Three Williamsport men are facing retail theft charges following their alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Feb. 17 at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township.
Specifically, Nathan Edward Fry, 29, Richard William Guthrie, 49, and Christopher William West, 45, were charged. West also faces summary offenses of driving with a suspended licenses and operating an unregistered vehicle.
According to police, the men were charged after attempting to collectively steal over $800 worth of merchandise from the store.
All three men were arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley and jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail. The three men are due back in court for preliminary hearings on March 1.
Drug possession
A Towanda man was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, and summary traffic offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on U.S. Route 220 on Sept. 23.
According to police, Jonathan Carnrike, 41, was charged following a traffic stop on that roadway.
Carnrike is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on March 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.