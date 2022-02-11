TOWANDA — On the 11th day of the second month of the year, the United Way of Bradford County wants to remind residents of the national 211 hotline to help people in need.
Specifically, the 211 hotline is a national help line that anyone can call and, within minutes, be connected to a local help resource.
“It’s a call center for people in need,” United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Joan Smith-Reese said. “People who are food insecure or having trouble paying utilities or rent, for example, can call this number and they’ll quickly be able to connect them with a local resource that can help them right away.”
Smith-Reese said 211 is designed to serve three major objectives:
Connect people in need to health and human service assistance available through government programs and private non-profit organizations in their communities
Provide assistance to communities in time of disaster, allowing 911 to work primarily with first responders
Connect volunteers and donors with organizations who can leverage these resources to meet the needs of the community.
Smith-Reese explained that the help line provides statistics on the nature of the calls it receives from Bradford County. She added that 70 percent of the 1,169 help calls pertain to housing and food, and the two largest age demographics are people in their 30s and over 60. She also noted that she expects those numbers to grow, as Bradford County now accounts for roughly 150 calls per month.
“We are so fortunate to have the ability to connect people to a wide range of services as it is the single-most comprehensive source of assistance and volunteer information covering all sectors of service both public and private,” Smith-Reese said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.