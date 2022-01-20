Local leaders call for Cuomo to resign
SOUTHERN TIER – Local representatives called for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James reported Tuesday the findings from an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by the governor.
“First of all, I commend the many brave women who came forward to hold a powerful man accountable for terrible sexual harassment,” Assemblyman Christopher Friend said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The attorney general’s office should be commended for its professionalism during the thorough five-month investigation to verify the governor’s many misdeeds. I am thankful for the vindication for his victims. I call on the governor to resign immediately and if he does not, the Legislature must remove him.”
In a similar statement released the same day, Senator Fred Akshar said that “[b]ased on the findings of the Attorney General’s independent and thorough investigation, it has become abundantly clear that the Governor must resign.”
The investigation, which started back on March 8 of this year, concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed no less than 11 women “through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments” according to the report.
Miller elected president of County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania
Speaking with a unified voice and increasing member participation are at the top of newly elected County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania President Daryl Miller’s to-do list.
During its 135th Annual Conference, Miller — who is the Chairman of the Bradford County Commissioners — was elected as the 2022 president of CCAP, the organization announced Tuesday.
“Its a great opportunity and I am just thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the support in being able to do that,” Miller said. “The biggest thing is more engagement with the membership because in any association, it is a member-driven organization and it is the members that drive what the association does in relation to the outreach or the advocacy on behalf of the members.”
Epiphany bids farewell to Father Andrew
SAYRE — After a cumulative 20 years of shepherding the Catholic community in the Valley, Father Andrew Hvozdovic will be leaving the area on Wednesday, Aug. 11 to take on a new assignment from Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton.
A reception will be held directly after the 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday, August 7 in the church basement, which parish council member Marisa Hudak says will give all parishioners “an opportunity to give (Father Andrew) well-wishes.”
Father Andrew’s new assignment will be at Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas, and Our Lady of Victory in Harveys Lake. He noted that only five miles separate the two churches, but they are separate communities.
Athens, Sayre to merge soccer teams for upcoming season
ATHENS — In a 6-3 vote on Tuesday evening, the Athens School Board voted to approve a one-year cooperative sports sponsorship between Athens and Sayre for both boys and girls soccer.
The deal will allow a small group of Sayre student-athletes to compete with the Athens junior varsity and varsity teams this fall.
The life of Chuck Carver is celebrated by the Valley community
SAYRE — “Thank you for the gift of Chuck Carver. Thank you for the extraordinary ways he cared about each of us and the ways his presence was known and felt in our community. thank you that he was a leader and a role model.”
This is what Reverend Anne Bey Canfield said about Chuck Carver in an opening prayer during a memorial held to celebrate the life of Carver on Aug 13. at the Sayre High School auditorium.
The large attendance and the emotions of the speakers, family members, and audience members made it abundantly clear that Carver had an immense impact on the Valley community and is leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.
Carver passed away unexpectedly on June 1 at the age of 66. Carver had a remarkable 44-year-career at Choice 102 and was widely regarded as the “Voice of the Valley.”
Former Bradford County DA Salsman disbarred
HARRISBURG — Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, who was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison last month, has been officially disbarred by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
The former district attorney voluntarily resigned his license to practice law, according to information released by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Medical Freedom Rally marches in Sayre against vaccine mandates
SAYRE BOROUGH — The Standing for Medical Freedom Rally was held by healthcare workers and local residents along the perimeter of Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park on Saturday morning.
Protestors marched in opposition to mandates forcing health care workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine or face unemployment.
Organizer Sam Bennett is a receptionist in a Pennsylvania hospital and said that he faces a Sept. 27 termination that is similar to New York’s state mandate that all of their healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated by that date.
On Aug. 10, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that employees in state healthcare facilities are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 7 or face weekly testing.
