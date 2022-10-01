SAYRE — The Friends of Sayre Public Art celebrated the second downtown mural installation with a Dedication and Pop-Up Art Show event on Friday.
Members of the community gathered in front of the mural in the alley adjacent to West Packer Avenue. The alley was turned into a festive “Artist Alley” for the evening.
The mural is painted on the side of Plants ‘N Things Florist by mural artist Dana Twigg with assistance from Toni Twigg, Kevin Heath, Erik Franklin and Tina Ackley.
According to a press release by Friends of Sayre Public Art, the mural depicts an old and gnarled tree, still vibrant, that continues to share beauty, hope, and happiness to all who pause beneath its branches.
Additionally, a swing hangs from a branch of the tree. Members of the community took pictures “sitting” on the swing and helped take part in the Sayre Public Art movement.
This is the second downtown mural installation with the first being a mural painted by Frank Evans on the side of the Blackburn 1897 of a shadow of the bridge that once connected the East side of Sayre over the railroad tracks to W. Lockhart Street.
The murals are the first two in a series of murals to help beautify the downtown area.
“The design itself obviously has something to do with the floral shoppe but it really wasn’t intended,” said mural artist Dana Twigg. “It could really be on any store because it’s something that is happy.”
Twigg shared the process of painting the mural, explaining that after a sketch of the mural was created and selected, himself and graphic artist Eric Franklin joined together to put the initial design on the wall.
“It was a matter of choosing colors and materials,” Twigg said. “We had a lot of help and Randy Williams donated a scissor lift for us. We had challenges with the existing parts of the wall but once we got it on there it was a matter of mixing all the colors and we mixed all of our own colors. We pulled it off in three days.”
Deb Landy of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative shared the importance of murals in the area.
“Murals are just good for towns and they provide happiness,” Landy said. “They jump everyone’s mood up and they are good economically for business. People come and they like to see them. They like to be around things that bring joy and it just elevates the mood of the town. We are very grateful to the Sayre Revitalization Initiative and the Friends of Sayre Public Art and to the people who have made donations to the program.”
Landy shared that two new murals are currently being planned for spring.
“We would love for the public to help out by giving ideas of what they want to see and where they would like to see it,” Landy said. “We are trying to give Sayre a boost and create some positive change.”
Also at the event, a pop-up art show with 50 original works of art inspired by flowers and nature were on display by local artists. Live music was performed by Elyse Landis. Food and refreshments were provided from Mad Hatter and Angry Burrito.
“It was really fun and we were lucky with the weather”, Twigg said. “We are very fortunate and so happy that it came out good and it’s exciting to have this kind of celebration for the mural projects and then to have an art show on top of it. A lot of these artists were students of mine so it’s very exciting to have students involved and I feel very thankful for the whole project.”
