Going for the gold

SAYRE — The competition was on at Sayre Personal Care Residence as they hosted the Golden Olympics at their newest building with neighboring healthcare facilities.
Residents from Sayre Health Care Center, Guthrie Towanda Memorial Skilled Nursing, Elderwood Assisted Living, Bradford County Manor, and Sayre Personal Care Residence participated in the olympics.
Twelve residents from each healthcare facility attended the event along with staff. Six residents participated per game and rotated to each one.
The games included cornhole, pig splat, trivia, dirty bingo, and spelling.
“We haven’t done the Golden Olympics in a couple of years, so after covid we were really excited to do it again,” Melina Mathews, Activities Director for Sayre Personal Care Residence said. “This has been a tradition that other facilities have hosted and this is my first year hosting it at our new facility that was just built. I thought it would be nice since it’s brand new and have everybody come and check it out. It’s nice to have everybody here.”
Lunch and refreshments were also provided for all the participants, visiting staff, and volunteers at no charge.
Medals and trophies were presented to participants when the games finished.
Valley Color Guard also attended the event and participants recited the National Anthem Olympic Promise prior to the start of the competition.
