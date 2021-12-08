Sayre Turkey Trot raises $30K

SAYRE — The 15th Annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot raised more than $30,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, making it a record setting year for the event.
More than 700 runners completed the 5K race on Nov. 25.
The Cancer Care Fund provides financial assistance to Guthrie cancer patients in need.
The presenting sponsor of the 5K race was the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.
That platinum sponsor was Williams Toyota of Sayre, and the gold sponsors were Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Owego Collision Carstar, FirstEnergy Corp. and Sayre American Legion Post 283.
Cabinetworks sponsored the Kids Fun Run.
Other sponsors included Original Italian Pizza, Ted Clark’s Busy Market, The Morning Times, Tops Markets, Bradford County Regional Arts Council, Bishop’s Fulltime Portables and Carl Etshman Co.
“We are so grateful for the community support and hundreds of runners and volunteers that came together to help make this event a success for those who rely on the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund,” said Kyle McDuffee, President of the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.
Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, Guthrie said, “Guthrie is proud to be a part of this annual community tradition and is thankful for the support in assisting our cancer patients through their diagnosis and treatment.”
Registration for next year’s race — set for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 — opens up on Jan. 1. For race details, visit guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot.
