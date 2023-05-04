Births May 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital announced the recent births that took place at the hospital.Born to Lillie Hall and Dolen Ennis of Sayre, a baby girl, Averee Jo, on April 19.Born to Mariaelaina Stedge and Scott Eccleston of Waverly, a baby girl, Isabella Rose, on April 19.Born to Tawni Whyte and Tyler Cordner of Towanda, a baby girl, Reinna Louise, on April 20.Born to Grace and Gage Whipple of Wyalusing, a baby boy, Cooper Lee, April 21.Born to Jessika and Reagan Davis of Towanda, a baby boy, Graham Cullen, on April 24.Born to Tiffany and Brian Wendela of Athens, a baby girl, Stella Ann, on April 24.Born to Danielle Firestine and Justyn Pennison of Ulster, a baby girl, Makenna Jean, on April 26.Born to Angela Lynch and Jamie Root of Sayre, a baby girl, Meadow Jane, on April 27.Born to Giselle Banzon and Odelon Abadier of Waverly, twin baby boys, Simon Gifford, on April 27.Born to Kelsey and Zachary Counterman of New Albany, a baby girl, Natalie, on April 28.Born to Sarah and Adam Chilson of Athens, a baby girl, Madelyn Ruby, on April 28.Born to Rachel Stephens and Evan Wrisley of Athens, a baby boy, Weston Duane, on April 29. 