Bradford County Public Safety distributes certifications and awards

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety recently recognized several individuals at its annual banquet. At the event, Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeffrey Rosenheck and Public Safety, Director Matthew Williams recognized twenty individuals for completing the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency requirements for Emergency Management. The following received a plaque and recognition:
For PEMA Basic Level Municipal Emergency Management:
- James Alderson, Emergency Management Coordinator, Pike Township and LeRaysville Borough
- Tonya Barnett, Emergency Management Coordinator, Sheshequin and North Towanda Townships
- Donna Day, Emergency Management Coordinator, Windham Township
- Jennifer Delp, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Franklin Township
- Cory Goodwin, Emergency Management Coordinator, Smithfield Township
- Kathlyn Goodwin, Municipal Secretary, LeRaysville Borough
- Cale Holmes, Emergency Management Coordinator, Canton and Leroy Townships and Alba Borough
- Amy Miller, Emergency Management Coordinator, Tuscarora Township
- Ken Parmenter, Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, Burlington Borough
- A. Marie Seymour, Emergency Management Coordinator, Columbia Township
- Ethan Sheets, Emergency Management Coordinator, South Creek Township
- Tessa Spears, Emergency Management Coordinator, Athens Township
- For PEMA Advanced Level Municipal Emergency Management:
- Thomas “Lyle” Delp, Emergency Management Coordinator, Franklin Township and Monroe Borough
- For PEMA Basic Level County Emergency Management:
- Derrick Hall, Logistics and Operations Sections, Bradford County EOC
- Dave Pelachik, Bradford County ESF 8 and 9 EOC Representative
- Jeffrey Rosenheck, Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator
- Jessica Sheets, Bradford County Public Safety Administrative Assistant
- Keith Stackhouse, Bradford County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator
- Patricia Tuttle, Bradford County Planner
- Matthew Williams, Director, Bradford County Public Safety
According to Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeff Rosenheck, obtaining the certification recognizes the individual as a certified emergency management coordinator for a jurisdiction. Obtaining the credentials benefit the given municipality or county in the event of a disaster. Completion of the program includes various online and in person classes from FEMA, PEMA, and through the county office. “I am incredibly proud of these individuals for their dedication and time that they put towards obtaining this certification. The courses are often rigorous and time consuming. The county and municipalities should be thankful for this great group of volunteers,” Rosenheck said.
In addition to the above, Rosenheck noted that the 2022 Emergency Operations Staff Member of the Year Award, was given to a group of dedicated volunteers from the Bradford County ACS or Alternative Communications Group. According to Rosenheck, Meade Murtland, Bryan Farr and Dennis Voorhees along with their team of volunteers, have spent countless hours this year expanding amateur radio coverage in Bradford County, training, and expanding infrastructure, including setting up a base station in the new Public Safety center. According to Public Safety Director Matt Williams, their work is essential during disasters where communities become cut off from the larger world, either by damage, debris, or by infrastructure failures. The group also serves as mobile communications support coverage for special events, including relays and marathons, especially in areas where cell and radio communication is poor.
Also recognized was Judy Smith, Emergency Management Coordinator for Burlington Borough, who received the 2022 Bill Manville EMC of the Year award. Judy has served her community since the 1990s as Deputy EMC and since 2005 as EMC. Rosenheck states that “Judy works extremely hard for her small community, attends trainings regularly at our center, and is dedicated to providing the borough the absolute best preparedness and protective measures possible for disaster. Judy is dedicated, and can always be found on scenes of local disasters in the community. I cannot think of a more deserving community volunteer.”
The banquet also recognized more than fifty community volunteers and Emergency Management Coordinators for their 2022 training efforts. “We are so thankful for the incredible local coordinators and volunteers we work with, and are extremely appreciative of all their efforts,” Rosenheck stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.