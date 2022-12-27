For the last decade, Athens resident Tim Carl has been bringing some holiday cheer to his family and friends on Facebook through his collection of Christmas sweaters and sweatshirts.
For the 25 days of Christmas, Tim wears a different holiday-themed shirt and shares it with hundreds of people on Facebook.
“Tim has always loved Christmas, and enjoyed getting and wearing Christmas sweatshirts and sweaters. After a few years, he had a collection, so we decided to share it with family and friends on Facebook,” Tim’s mom, Barb Carl, said.
Tim, who is a graduate of Athens High, now has a collection of over 40 Christmas-themed sweaters and sweatshirts.
“A few have been retired, but Tim continues to wear the extras well into January. We just don’t post them. His collection has come to include some of his favorites, including the Yankees, Penn State, Weird Al Yankovic, and, of course, cats,” Barb said.
Tim, who attends Penn-York Opportunities and works at Yale’s Music Shop, enjoys sharing his Christmas sweaters with his friends and family on Facebook.
“It has continued to be a favorite for Tim, and, as we hear from family and friends, it seems as if Tim’s tradition is a favorite to many others too,” Barb said. “Thanks to everyone that likes and comments on Tim’s pictures. It makes his day. And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours.”
