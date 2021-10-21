Bed and Breakfast coming to Waverly

WAVERLY — A bed and breakfast is coming to Fulton Street in Waverly.
Gina Fiore, a longtime New Jersey resident, moved to the Valley in search of a tight-knit community to start a business in.
“I wanted more of a quiet place and a smaller community I could get involved in,” Fiore said. “Waverly seemed like a nice town.”
Before she stepped in and bought the house, which was built in the 1800’s, it was close to being knocked down.
Instead, it will become a new part of the local business community.
“I saw the house and the house said ‘help me, please,’” she said. “Everything was destroyed and we had to gut it.”
Water damage to both the ceilings and the floors was just some of the extensive project.
Fiore has spent the past two months renovating the property, inside and out.
“I’ve been working 12 to 14 hours a day,” she said. “The roof was leaking, the porch had to be done and the electric had to be redone.”
Fiore is a cancer survivor, and compared her journey with cancer to the journey of restoring the house.
“I worked on myself when I got sick in ‘97 with cancer. It changed my life,” she said. “It’s kind of like a transformation of self when you do something like this and see the results every day. Doing the restoration is kind of like restoring yourself.”
Fiore also wrote a book about her battle with cancer, titled My Italian Therapy.
When the renovations are complete, A Journey’s End Bed and Breakfast will contain four units that will be rented on a nightly basis.
Until all four are completed, Fiore is looking to rent out the currently finished ones on a short-term lease.
