WAVERLY — During its latest school board meeting Thursday, Waverly Central School District officials explained the district’s updated COVID response plan, and how they spent the dollars allocated to the district from the various COVID stimulus funds.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Elizabeth McIntosh explained that students who test positive for COVID-19 will be sent home for five days, and a mask will be required for five days upon their return to school. All other masking is optional.
Additionally, McIntosh encouraged any students who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms to get tested promptly, and to stay home if they’re not feeling well. She noted that testing kits are available in the nurse’s office.
Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles added that remote learning will only be utilized as an emergency option if required by the Tioga County Department of Health.
As for the pandemic stimulus funds, McIntosh said the district received financial relief in the form of three different sources — the CARES Act, CRRSA Act and the ARP ESSR Fund.
While the funding from the CARES Act has now closed, McIntosh explained how the district spent the over $1.3 million from CRRSA and the $1.1 million and the $2.97 million allocations from the ARP ESSR fund.
“We looked at sustainable ways to spend the money,” she said. “Because the expectation is that these funds won’t be replenished down the road.”
Some of the CRRSA funds were allocated for positions, such as a social studies teacher, guidance counselor, speech language pathologist, special education teacher and director of management servces, while other items included professional development, iPads for students and a Jeep Cherokee for transporting students.
“Lots of professional development,” McIntosh said. “And transportation is always an issue for our kids, especially in the winter when access can become an issue.”
The smaller chunk of the ARP ESSR funding was spent similarly — such as professional development and learning tools like STEM Scopes kits and a core phonics program — but the larger block of ARP ESSR monies saw much more diversity in terms of how it was spent.
In addition to more professional development and partial funding for several positions, items such as computer stations, water bottle filling stations, air filters, laptops, and furniture for the Chemung Innovation Center were purchased using the money. Additionally, the popular Winner’s Circle program, in which students construct a race car, was funded through the ARP ESSR.
