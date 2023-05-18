Incumbents boasted strong showings during Tuesday’s primary, but several local races will still have new faces once the general election is said and done.
For Bradford County Commissioners, Republican incumbents Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller defeated newcomer Michelle Dunham. Meanwhile, the two Democratic spots were taken by Zachary Gates and Kim Pitcher, who each defeated Floyd Isbell. The top two Republicans and Democrats will square off for three commissioner seats in November.
In the district attorney race, former public defender Rich Wilson was cruising to victory over the first assistant DA James Nasatka. Wilson will likely run uncontested in the general election as both candidates ran on the Republican ticket. Current DA Al Ondrey is retiring at the end of his current term.
The closest county race was the Prothonotary race, where Tammy Hart held on to win over Jane Bowker with 54 percent of the vote. Like Wilson, Hart will be the only candidate on the ballot in November as no Democratic candidates filed.
In the Valley region, the crowded Athens Township supervisor field was narrowed down, as Matthew Moore and Ronald Reagan beat out three other candidates for the two-year spots. They will run uncontested in November, Likewise, Bonnie Petruschak defeated Ace Dolin for the lone two-year supervisor position.
In Litchfield, William Zurn cruised to victory over Brandon Seeley and Jeffrey Agnew, moving him on to an uncontested general vote.
It was also a busy day for the Athens and Sayre school boards, but not much will change as primarily incumbents will be moving on to the general election. In Sayre, five candidates were selected out of a field of seven on the Republican side. Those five were Peter Quattrini, Jr., Andrew Hickey, Patricia Hughey, Debra Agnew and Donald Skerpon. Those same five cross-filed on the Democratic ticket and won on that side as well. Hughey is the only non-incumbent to win a seat on the board.
For Athens School Board, only Region 1 featured a contested race, which was won by incumbents Chuck Frisbie and Christopher Jones.
TOTAL BALLOTS COUNTY-WIDE: 10,321 — 32.16 percent of registered voters
CONTESTED COUNTY RACES:
Bradford County Commissioners:
- Republican (two winners) — Daryl Miller (5,405) — Doug McLinko (5,324) — Michelle Dunham (2,090) — Write-ins (242)
- Democrat (two winners) — Zachary Gates (1,798) — Kim Pitcher (1,391) — Floyd Isbell (935) — Write-ins (68)
District Attorney:
- Republican (one winner) — Richard Wilson (5,405) — James Nasatka (1,730) — Write-ins (9)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Prothonotary and Clerk of the Courts:
- Republican (one winner) — Tammy Hart (3,984) — Jane Bowker (3,327)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
CONTESTED LOCAL MUNICIPAL RACES:
Athens Township Supervisor — Two six-year terms:
- Republican (two winners) — Matthew Moore (234) — Ronald Reagan (208) — Paul Kelley (202) — Charles Lawton, Jr. (169) — Marion Carling (115) — Write-in (8)
- Democrat — No candidates filed (54 Write-ins)
Athens Township Supervisor — One two-year term:
- Republican (one winner) — Bonnie Petruschak (321) — Ace Dolin (184) — Write-ins (3)
- Democrat: No candidates filed (23 Write-ins)
Litchfield Township Supervisor — One six-year term:
- Republican (one winner) — William Zurn (186) — Brandon Seeley (60) — Jeffrey Agnew (28) — Write-ins (1)
- Democrat: No candidates filed (32 Write-ins)
SCHOOL BOARD RACES:
Athens Area School District:
- Republican Region 1 (two winners) — Chuck Frisbie (141) — Christopher Jones (118) — Bryan Tate (70) — Write-ins (3)
- Democrat Region 1 (two winners) — Chuck Frisbie (136) — Write-ins (12)
- Republican Region 2 (one winner) — John Cheresnowsky (570) — Write-ins (22)
- Democrat Region 2 (one winner) — John Cheresnowsky (264) — Write-ins (4)
- Republican Region 3 (two winners) — Jason Johnson (371) — Kathy Jo Minnick (362) — Write-ins (8)
- Democrat Region 3 — No candidates filed
Sayre Area School District:
- Democrat (five winners) — Peter Quattrini, Jr. (276) — Andrew Hickey (266) — Patricia Hughey (256) — Debra Agnew (223) — Donald Skerpon (216) — Jo Ann Sabatura (201) — Bryan Roof II (150) — Write-ins (12)
- Republican (five winners) — Andrew Hickey (436) — Peter Quattrini, Jr. (430) — Patricia Hughey (429) — Debra Agnew (415) — Donald Skerpon (348) — Bryan Roof II (326) — Write-ins (31).
UNCONTESTED RACES:
COUNTY RACES:
County Auditor:
- Republican (two winners) — Sebrina Shanks (5,631) — Rozanne Gilbert-Wells (4,414) — Write-ins (41)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Coroner:
- Republican (one winner) — James Bowen (7,194) — Write-ins (13)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Sheriff:
- Republican (one winner) — Clinton Walters (7,082) — Write-ins (33)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Register and Recorder:
- Republican (one winner) — Sheila M. Johnson (6,979) — Write-ins (5)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Treasurer:
- Republican (one winner) — Matthew Allen (6,959) — Write-ins (7)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
MUNICIPAL RACES:
Athens Borough Council:
- Republican (four winners) — Robert D. Williams (157) — Walter Chaykosky (152) — Write-ins (27)
- Democrat (four winners) — Scott Riley (138) — Write-ins (9)
Athens Township Auditors (3 winners for 6-, 4- and 2-year terms)
- No candidates filed (a total of 78 write-ins were vast)
Athens Township Tax Collector:
- Republican (one winner) Dannielle Kinner (489)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Leraysville Borough Council:
- Republican (four winners) — Alan Coates (53) — Traci Johnson (51) — Dean Werb (47) — Write-ins (14)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Litchfield Township Auditors:
- Republican (one six-year term) — Sandra Call (250)
- Republican (one two-year term) — Joan Barton (245)
- Democrat — No candidates filed for either term
Ridgebury Township Supervisor:
- Republican (one winner) — Ave DeConto (139) — Write-ins (41)
Rome Borough Council:
- Republican (three winners) — Cherry Benjamin (23)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Rome Township Supervisor:
- Republican (one winner) — Ed Wall (190)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Sayre Borough Council:
- Republican (four winners) — Derrick Hall (229) — Write-ins (63)
- Democrat (four winners) — Jessica Meyer (255) — Cori Belles (222) — Write-ins (35)
Sheshequin Township Supervisor:
- Republican (one winner) — Joseph Richter (133)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Smithfield Township Supervisor:
- Republican (one winner) — Brian Harris (175)
- Democrat: No candidates filed
South Waverly Borough Council:
- Republican (two winners) — Cynthia Coyle Parrish (91) — Write-ins (6)
- Democrat (two winners) — Roxanne Stevens Testen (55) — Write-ins (4)
Ulster Township Supervisor:
- Republican (one winner) — Reed Bidlack (102)
- Democrat — No candidates filed
Windham Township Supervisor:
- Republican (one winner) — Tyler Bowen (105)
- Democrat (one winner) — James Vajda, Jr.
MAGISTERIAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE:
- Larry Hurley cross-filed and was uncontested on both the Republican and Democratic tickets, gathering 1,051 votes and 696 votes, respectively.
For full and complete election results across all of Bradford County, visit https://bradfordcountypa.org/department/elections/
